Adin Ross announces he is creating a streamer awards event in competition with QTCinderella's annual function

Kick star Adin Ross has announced that he will host a streamer awards ceremony that'll compete directly with Blaire "QTCinderella's" annual event. During a livestream on February 3, 2025, the Florida native discussed hosting a "cool" event that would honor content creators.

While wondering why no other streamer has created an event that competes with QTCinderella's The Streamer Awards, Adin Ross stated:

"I do want to talk about some cool stuff before we get to BrandRisk. Guys, I'm going to announce something. So, I want to let everyone know right now, I am going to do be doing a 2025 streamer awards. I'm going to host my own awards. I don't know why nobody has ever competed it and done it. We're doing it the right way. And I'm going to host my own awards. So, I'm making my own streamer awards, I'm going to host it. I'm letting know everyone right now, at the warehouse, we're going to make it a real event, and we're going to do our own streamer awards."

Trending

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality then asked Richard "FaZe Banks" what he thought about his venture:

"It's not just going to be, you know, I don't know why nobody else has ever thought about it. Rick, what do you think about that, by the way? Nobody has done streamer awards except for QTCinderella."

The FaZe Clan CEO appeared pretty supportive of the idea and even claimed he would like to present an award himself. He said:

"I think you should absolutely do that. Can I present an award? Which award should I do? The video game one!"

Expand Tweet

"That's not really intriguing to me" - FaZe Plaqueboymax responds to Adin Ross' announcement of hosting his own streamer awards

Readers can access Adin Ross' February 3, 2025, Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp - 01:44:45].

Popular Twitch personality and FaZe Clan member Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" also shared his thoughts on Adin Ross' announcement to host his own streamer awards. Claiming that he was "not really intrigued" by the 24-year-old's idea, Plaqueboymax stated that not only was there an abundance of streamer awards but also Adin's proposed event being on Kick would make it "less serious." He said:

"I'm going to keep it a buck... that's not really intriguing to me. He said he's making a streamer awards, okay. Now, I'm going to keep it a buck, like... I feel there are max streamer awards. There's QT's s**t, there's the streamers. Like, QT's s**t is not the only s**t. The second thing is, like, it being on Kick, obviously, would make it less serious, which is a fact because n****s don't take Kick serious. But hopefully, Adin gets unbanned. If Adin gets unbanned and does that s**t on Twitch, I think that s**t really could get people. I'm not going to lie."

Expand Tweet

During the same Kick livestream, Adin Ross claimed that he and FaZe Banks would create the "biggest and best" GTA 6 RP server that would incorporate "everything" related to cryptocurrency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback