Adin Ross claims he and FaZe Banks will create the "biggest" GTA 6 RP server that will be "everything pro-crypto"

Kick streamer Adin Ross has claimed that he and Richard Bengston, popularly known as "FaZe Banks," will create the "biggest" roleplaying server for GTA 6. On February 3, 2025, Ross teamed up with FaZe Banks, who at one point, shared his thoughts on GTA 6 having a "crypto-friendly" ecosystem:

"GTA 6, in a world where GTA 6 comes out has some sort of f**king ecosystem, crypto-friendly, and you create a f**king a server in it and create a world in it. And, part of creating the server is creating your own ecosystem that's tied to a newly-made coin."

Ross then stated that he intends to create the "biggest" GTA 6 RP server in collaboration with the FaZe Clan CEO, which will be "everything pro-crypto." He elaborated:

Trending

"I'm going to tell this chat really quick how it is - when GTA 6 drops, me and Rick here are going to make the biggest server together. We're going to do the best s**t ever, and I promise you it's going to be completely crypto, everything pro-crypto about it.

"It's going to change the game because GTA 6, I promise you guys, they already bought 5m, it's going to be all RP. I'll have the best and the biggest server. I promise you, I will, and we're going to put a lot of money into it."

Expand Tweet

Netizens on X had a lot to say about Adin Ross and FaZe Banks' plans.

"Rockstar gonna hit them with that seize and desist plus lawsuit combo so fast," X user @gasgodjulio commented.

"This scam gonna last less than a week lmao," X user @stakocs posted.

"I think the idea is sickkkkk, I find it hard to believe the server will be public though," X user @OW_Mercy_Only wrote.

"Isnt gta soing this already why join a server to get paid when rockstar already doing it? Its a scam you will get paid but not what you deserve they will end up getting the bigger bag dont fall for this bs," X user @LilStonr1700 remarked.

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross "promises" that his fans would "get paid" by playing on his GTA 6 RP server that would feature cryptocurrency

The conversation continued, with Adin Ross "promising" his fans they would "get paid" for playing on his "biggest and best" GTA 6 RP server, featuring cryptocurrency. He said:

"I promise all of you, I swear. This is my passion. You found me from GTA. I'm going to make it clear to everybody right now, you're going to get paid to play my game. That's what I'm doing. I promise you, you are! Him (FaZe Banks) and I know already know what we're doing."

In other news, Adin Ross recently praised YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" and called him the "biggest influencer in the world."

