"He's the biggest influencer in the world": Adin Ross praises IShowSpeed during interview at Brand Risk Promotions boxing event

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently complimented YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" during an interview at a boxing event organized by Ross' boxing promotion company, Brand Risk Promotions. The event is the fourth of its kind and features eight fights between content creators and influencers.

While talking to Adin Ross, an interviewer asked if Adin Ross believed that he does not get enough "credit" for pushing IShowSpeed into the limelight during his early days:

"He's absolutely smashed it, going viral every stream. Do you sort of feel that sometimes for Speed, you don't get that credit you deserve for sort of, kind of pushing him back in the day when he wasn't as well known, and now he's big?"

To this, Adin Ross responded:

"Not at all, man. Everyone's where they're at in life, and you can't question it. You gotta look, like God has purpose for everyone. God has something for everyone. Speed is the biggest streamer ever. I don't think anyone... I was having an argument, I think he's the biggest influence in the world."

"It's going to keep going up": Adin Ross comments on IShowSpeed's career amid latter's recent IRL tour of South America

IShowSpeed recently covered a significant chunk of various countries as part of his tour of South America. In it, the streamer covered countries like Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Colombia, Panama, and others.

During his time in Lima, Peru, the streamer was personally received by the city's mayor, Rafael Aliaga, who appointed him as the city's honorary mayor for an hour while declaring him an ambassador of Lima.

Making a mention of this, Adin Ross talked about the influence IShowSpeed has been having over the streaming realm in the recent past through his viral tours:

"I saw something where 10,000 people were outside of like a random country. He was the mayor for a day. He's doing sh** that nobody's ever seen. It's going to keep going up. You gotta understand, in streaming, we all eat...pSpeed is not a streamer, Speed is the unthinkable, Speed is everything. He really is, and just when I knew him he was very young. We're still close, you know, we still talk here and there. He's busy with what he does and I'm very blessed to know him and he's just, he's a lovely person."

In other news, IShowSpeed was personally invited by wrestling star Triple H to attend the WWE Royal Rumble event. The event, which will take place on the same day as Adin Ross' event, will feature big names such as John Cena, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

