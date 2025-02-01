"Speed be a movement": Fans react as Peruvian TV show parodies IShowSpeed's meeting with the Mayor of Lima

During his South American tour, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" visited Lima, Peru, on January 28, 2025. He was warmly received by Lima's mayor, Rafael Aliaga, who humorously appointed him the city's honorary mayor for an hour and declared him an ambassador of Lima. Following this interaction, "JB en ATV", a Peruvian comedy show broadcast, created a parody.

In the sketch, actors posing as Speed and Aliaga recreated parts of the interaction, even incorporating the streamer's animated outbursts and fits of barking.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans on X reacted to the bit and generally found the recreation hilarious. Some, like @Owngoal_clips, touched upon IShowSpeed's global influence, leading to moments like these:

"Speed be a movement!"

Others, like @hgsaa222, insisted some foul play was at work, claiming the show was "racist" for portraying Speed in such a manner:

"Is this racist or [am I] tripping."

For context, in April 2022, the show sparked controversy over a sketch in which actors used "blackface" to parody Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, leading to negative reactions on social media.

More reactions from JB en ATV's parody of IShowSpeed, fans generally seemed to find the sketch funny (Images via @IShowSpeedHQ/X)

@newuser_7700 seemed to think Speed's Peruvian avatar was outrageous:

"Peru version of speed is wild! 😂"

Others, like @WillowPiggy2, had more jokes, suggesting that the actor who played Speed in the show looked nothing like the original:

"That isn't Speed, that's Slow."

Looking back at IShowSpeed's interaction with the Mayor of Lima

[Timestamp - 25:00]

While in Peru, IShowSpeed's visit attracted large crowds in Lima's Plaza Mayor, where he engaged with fans and explored the city's historic center. He also sampled traditional Peruvian dishes, further immersing himself in the local culture. His presence brought international attention to Lima, with videos of his visit garnering millions of views online.

At Mayor Rafael Aliaga's office, the streamer was presented with a series of documents to sign for a temporary mayoral position:

"I'm about to sign to be the new Mayor ('...of the city, for one hour', said Aliaga)."

After this, Speed walked out onto the balcony and was surprised to see hundreds of his supporters cheering for him outside:

"Wow! Dang, this is crazy."

In a risky stunt during his South America tour, IShowSpeed performed a backflip on a glass roof in Panama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback