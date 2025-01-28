IShowSpeed got a police escort in Peru after being made Lima's mayor for an hour

Darren "IShowSpeed" had a wild time in Peru during his visit to the capital city of Lima on January 28, 2025. The YouTuber met with the current mayor of the city Rafael López Aliaga who had invited him earlier this month to come and participate in the city's 490th anniversary celebrations.

Not only was Speed given the Ambassador of Lima Award, but Aliaga even showed him a document, making the streamer Mayor of Lima for an hour. Outside the government building, tens of thousands of fans had been waiting for the streamer, and police in riot gear were deployed to keep the peace.

Police in riot gear during the stream (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Afterward, IShowSpeed was even given a motorcade of police bikes as an escort through the city as fans kept chasing the YouTuber down the streets. Clips of several police bikes escorting the streamer's van have garnered significant attention on social media.

In the clip, Darren even jokes about having reached the five-star wanted level in the GTA video game series while reacting to the string of police bikes.

IShowSpeed was officially recognized as Mayor of Lima, Peru, on Wikipedia after he was given the honor for an hour

The YouTuber has been touring around South America since earlier this month and plans to visit nine countries. IShowSpeed was in Lima, Peru, on January 28 at the invitation of Mayor Rafael López Aliaga, who had posted on his official Facebook page about inviting streamers on January 17.

As they met at a government building in the city, the Mayor bestowed an award on the streamer. After clips featuring IShowSpeed being made mayor for an hour went viral, even the Wikipedia page for the List of Lima's Mayors was updated to include the YouTuber.

While he was being handed the official document about his Mayorship, the streamer was taken aback:

"Wait, so I am the Mayor? I'm the Mayor!"

When the current Mayor Rafael López Aliaga said that it would be for only one hour, IShowSpeed even made a joke:

"For one hour? Make it two. Make it two hours, so I'm the Mayor for two hours!"

The streamer had a very successful stream in Peru and got huge support from his Peruvian fans. Within the first hour of the broadcast, he had gained over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube and had reached over 500K concurrent viewers on his stream.

