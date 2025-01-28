Mayor of Lima calls IShowSpeed the "ambassador" of the Peruvian city

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" was made the center of attention during his time in Lima, the capital of Peru, after the city's mayor called the streamer an "ambassador" of Lima. To those unaware, IShowSpeed visited Peru as part of his tour of South America, which has covered countries like Paraguay, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, among many others.

Responding to IShowSpeed's praise regarding his reception by the city and its residents, Lima Mayor Rafael López Aliaga said:

"You are now the ambassador of Lima and the Peruvian country..."

Peruvian government supposedly made special cake for IShowSpeed which features One Piece and Cristiano Ronaldo

Expand Tweet

Trending

IShowSpeed is known to be a big fan of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and the anime series, One Piece. The 20-year-old content creator has spent $100,000 to create a fully customized game room containing references and sections entirely dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo and One Piece.

As such, the streamer was delighted to receive a cake from the Peruvian government that covered both his favorites. Reacting to the cake, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"What?! That's sick!... No, chat, this cake's sick! Nah, that's pretty neat. Yo, this could've been my birthday cake."

Expand Tweet

Eventually, a special parade was held for IShowSpeed, officially organized by Lima's mayor. With the mayor standing next to IShowSpeed on a balcony overseeing thousands of fans, the streamer was seen giving an address to the crowd, which cheered him on.

Talking to the ever-active crowd in front of him, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"Peru! Peru! I will forever, never ever, forget this moment of being a mayor. It means a lot to me!"

IShowSpeed's arrival to the country was leaked by a Kick streamer who had been broadcasting himself while at the Peruvian airport where IShowSpeed flew in. The Kick streamer was called out by IShowSpeed's cameraperson, Slipz, who called him "dumb" for livestreaming IShowSpeed's arrival to Peru.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback