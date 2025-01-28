  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • IShowSpeed garners 500,000 concurrent viewers and gains 100,000 subscribers within an hour during his Peru IRL broadcast

IShowSpeed garners 500,000 concurrent viewers and gains 100,000 subscribers within an hour during his Peru IRL broadcast

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jan 28, 2025 21:30 GMT
iShowSpeed garnered a huge viewership during his time in Peru (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
iShowSpeed garnered a huge viewership during his time in Peru (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is setting new milestones during his tour of South America, with him garnering an impressive number of concurrent viewers during his time in Peru. As revealed by the streamer during his IRL broadcast in Lima, the capital city of Peru, he reached a peak viewership of 500,000 concurrent viewers.

Further, he gained a massive 100,000 subscribers within just an hour, with his subscriber count on YouTube rising to 35.6 million at the time of writing. Reacting to the news of his YouTube milestones, IShowSpeed stated:

"Oh my God, we did it! One hundred thousand subs in one hour! Oh my God! Yo, Peru's crazy!"
also-read-trending Trending

IShowSpeed performs a backflip off a ledge in front of Mayor of Lima and thousands of fans in Peru

With him commonly hosting his IRL broadcasts touring various countries and interacting with the subsequent fanbase of those countries, IShowSpeed has picked up a few habits and traditions over time. One such tradition is his signature backflip, which he is often seen performing in front of his fans as a challenge.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old streamer is a massive fan of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and is often seen mimicking his signature "SUII" celebration.

After IShowSpeed was supposedly temporarily "named" as the Mayor of Lima for an hour, he could be seen addressing a tremendous crowd that had accumulated to catch a glimpse of the streamer. Overseeing the crowd through a balcony, IShowSpeed performed Ronaldo's iconic celebration to deafening cheers from the crowd.

Eventually, Speed climbed up on the balcony's ledge and counted himself down from three. Right after, he successfully performed his distinctive backflip, landing perfectly on his two feet.

Despite the streamer's experience within the country being pleasant, IShowSpeed's arrival to the country was not as smooth. The streamer's arrival to Peru was leaked by a Kick streamer who was present at the Peruvian airport where IShowSpeed flew in. The Kick streamer was broadcasting himself live the entire time, and was eventually called out by IShowSpeed's cameraman and assistant, Slipz, who asked him to turn off his broadcast and protect the streamer's privacy.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी