IShowSpeed garners 500,000 concurrent viewers and gains 100,000 subscribers within an hour during his Peru IRL broadcast

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is setting new milestones during his tour of South America, with him garnering an impressive number of concurrent viewers during his time in Peru. As revealed by the streamer during his IRL broadcast in Lima, the capital city of Peru, he reached a peak viewership of 500,000 concurrent viewers.

Further, he gained a massive 100,000 subscribers within just an hour, with his subscriber count on YouTube rising to 35.6 million at the time of writing. Reacting to the news of his YouTube milestones, IShowSpeed stated:

"Oh my God, we did it! One hundred thousand subs in one hour! Oh my God! Yo, Peru's crazy!"

IShowSpeed performs a backflip off a ledge in front of Mayor of Lima and thousands of fans in Peru

With him commonly hosting his IRL broadcasts touring various countries and interacting with the subsequent fanbase of those countries, IShowSpeed has picked up a few habits and traditions over time. One such tradition is his signature backflip, which he is often seen performing in front of his fans as a challenge.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old streamer is a massive fan of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and is often seen mimicking his signature "SUII" celebration.

After IShowSpeed was supposedly temporarily "named" as the Mayor of Lima for an hour, he could be seen addressing a tremendous crowd that had accumulated to catch a glimpse of the streamer. Overseeing the crowd through a balcony, IShowSpeed performed Ronaldo's iconic celebration to deafening cheers from the crowd.

Eventually, Speed climbed up on the balcony's ledge and counted himself down from three. Right after, he successfully performed his distinctive backflip, landing perfectly on his two feet.

Despite the streamer's experience within the country being pleasant, IShowSpeed's arrival to the country was not as smooth. The streamer's arrival to Peru was leaked by a Kick streamer who was present at the Peruvian airport where IShowSpeed flew in. The Kick streamer was broadcasting himself live the entire time, and was eventually called out by IShowSpeed's cameraman and assistant, Slipz, who asked him to turn off his broadcast and protect the streamer's privacy.

