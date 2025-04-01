xQc squeals in shock after unboxing super rare "1 in 2.5 million" knife in CS2

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" had a viral moment during his stream yesterday (March 31, 2025). For context, Counter Strike 2 has seen a new Spring Forward update. The patch added some new weapon cases, including the new Armory Fever Case. Felix, who is already known for his case opening streams, ended up packing high-end, rare knife skin (Doppler).

xQc packed a StatTrak Skeleton Knife (Sapphire). "StatTrak" is an additional feature that tracks the number of kills made with the weapon. The kill count is displayed on the weapon itself. One of the creators that xQc was streaming with stated that the chances of getting the knife was "1 in 2.5 million."

Watch: xQc's viral reaction to packing a rare knife skin in CS2

xQc is well-versed in cases opening, having previously revealed some incredibly rare items. Just yesterday, he unboxed a StatTrak Skeleton Knife Skin. The ultra-rare find naturally sparked an excited reaction from the streamer.

"Yes, yellow! Boom! It's Blue! Blue Doppler Saphhire! Boom!...That's insane!"

Kick streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv," who was also in the call with him, said:

"You just pulled a Saphire!...Bro, I just said Sapphire skeleton is the best. I just said it and you pulled it."

Former League of Legends pro "Joedat," aka "Voyboy," mentioned how rare it is to get this skin.

"1 in 2.5 million chance to hit that."

How much does a StatTrak Skeleton Knife cost?

Case Hardened (Blue Gem) StatTrak Skeleton Knife can cost nearly $20K (Image via skinport.com)

StatTrak Skeleton Knives are typically considered rare skins in the game, with prices ranging from $200 to over $13,000. For example, on Skinport.com, a Blue Gem Skeleton Knife (minimal wear) is currently listed at an astonishing $19,171.91.

A Fade-hardened Skeleton Knife is currently listed between $1,000 and $3,200, depending on its wear condition (Factory New or Minimal Wear being the most preferred).

A StatTrak Skeleton Knife Doppler Sapphire in Factory New condition is estimated to range between $10,000 and $15,000. On third-party sites, prices fluctuate based on supply, demand, and the specific float value.

xQc is no stranger to owning high-value skins in CS2. In June 2024, he gifted a rare AK-47 skin, along with other valuable items, to Jake "Stewie2K" before the IEM Dallas finals. The total worth of the items (AK-47 | Gold Arabesque, AK-47 | Fire Serpent, Karambit | Marble Fade, and AWP Gungnir) he gave away was close to $35,000.

