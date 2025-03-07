"My lungs taste like blood": xQc almost passed out coughing after playing football at IShowSpeed's $20K event

Canadian Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" had to stop playing football after about a minute and almost passed out during his March 6, 2025 broadcast. The popular content creator had attended IShowSpeed's $20K football (soccer) event in London and started having health issues shortly afterward. For context, Felix and Darren "IShowSpeed" are slated to go head-to-head in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match on March 8, 2025.

The two have been beefing online ever since it was announced that the Canadian streamer would be participating in the charity match as a goalkeeper. In his reaction to the announcement, IShowSpeed criticized xQc's footballing skills and celebrated when he realized that they would be on opposing teams.

To set things straight, xQc had shown up at a tournament hosted by IShowSpeed on March 6. Stable Ronaldo was also IRL streaming from the event and clips from broadcast showcasing xQc having a hard time after playing for less than a minute have gone viral. At one point, the Kick streamer was hunched over and coughing in a car, claiming he could taste blood:

"Bro, my lungs taste like blood."

xQc almost passes out after playing soccer at IShowSpeed's footballing event

IShowSpeed has been making waves in the last couple of days as he prepares for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match. The YouTube streamer is known for his athleticism and love for soccer. He even got on the CBS Sports show UCL Today with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards on March 5 during his stay in London, wowing the football stars by doing a backflip on the set.

The very next day, he hosted a football tournament where xQc showed up after their recent online feud. The latter, however, did not have a good time. After supposedly playing for less than a minute, the Twitch personality had to sit down by the side of the pitch and was hyperventilating.

Stable Ronaldo could not believe it and after finding the streamer in distress, said:

"Dude, you had like 40 f**king seconds! Are we serious?"

The Canadian streamer was clearly feeling ill, and replied saying:

"I'm f**ked."

A few minutes later, xQc had to leave the pitch and that is when Stable Ronaldo found him hunched over in their car, coughing. The clips have naturally raised concerns regarding the streamer's well-being, especially considering he is supposed to play as Sidemen FC's goalkeeper in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match in two days.

