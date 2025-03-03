IShowSpeed blasts xQc's goalkeeping skills and celebrates about playing on opposing teams at the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" reacted to the recent announcement that fellow Kick and Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" would be returning to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. xQc had previously played the YouTube Allstars team in the 2023 rendition of the event.

While watching the reveal trailer for xQc uploaded by the Sidemen during one of his broadcasts, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"Oh hell no! xQc goalkeeper again? Oh hell no! And he on YouTube Allstars? Chat, I'm not playing, bro... Like, chat, like, bro, if y'all have never seen any worse goalkeeper a day in your life, bro, this has to be probably one of the worst goalkeepers I have ever seen a day in my life, chat."

"Think an eight year old can play better": IShowSpeed calls out xQc's goalkeeping skills ahead of latter's stint at the Sidemen Charity Show 2025

The reveal trailer posted by Sidemen showcases the various goals that the YouTube Allstars had incurred in 2023 while xQc was playing the role of the goalkeeper. The YouTube Allstars had lost that year's match after incurring a total of eight goals.

This year, both xQc and IShowSpeed would be playing in opposing teams as xQc would be getting "transferred" from the YouTube Allstars team to the Sidemen FC team for the match.

Calling out xQc's goalkeeping skills, IShowSpeed stated:

"I think an eight year old can play better goalkeeper than X, bro. Ain't no way he goalkeeper."

After realizing that xQc would be playing in the opposing team, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"Oh, yes! Yes!... Okay, this looks better now. Chat, this looks better now... See, look, now we have a chance. He's... on KSI's team, he's on Simon's team."

