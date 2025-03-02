"No way this is Speed": Fans left shocked after IShowSpeed's alleged third grade photo leaks online

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently became the topic of discussion amongst netizens on X after images allegedly from his third grade days emerged online. Fans were left in disbelief about the drastic change in his appearance since his childhood.

The YouTube streamer, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday, was seemingly a plump child and would wear glasses during his time in the third grade. The photo seems to belong to a yearbook, with his name, Darren Watkins Jr., written below it. The streamer can be seen wearing a Minecraft-themed hoodie in the alleged photo and seems to have been a part of his school's YouTube Society and Minecraft Club at the time.

Fans of the streamer have been reacting to his image on X, with many expressing their disbelief over his appearance in the photograph:

"There’s no way this is Speed bro," wrote X user @suayrez

"This must be an edit," wrote X user @twnty__one

"No way that’s the same person," wrote X user @starboydiablo

Meanwhile, many netizens also noticed the clubs IShowSpeed was supposedly a part of in his third grade years, as showcased in the photo:

"Minecraft Club sounds fire," wrote X user @blindcaine

"Minecraft Club seems cool," wrote X user @yunuykissesxo

"Only my close family members have this": IShowSpeed reacts to his third grade photo supposedly being leaked on X

While browsing through the content sent in by fans onto his Discord server, YouTuber IShowSpeed was asked if he would like to share his weight loss journey — a reference to his visibly heavier build at the time the photo was taken. The streamer was eight years old at the time.

Reacting to the image, IShowSpeed was left surprised about the leaking of the photo, which was supposedly only available to his close family members:

"How the hell did y'all find my third grade photo from when I was eight years old?... Y'all are deada** weird. Only my close family members have this! Only my close family members have this. The fact y'all have this is considered insane, bro! Like, the only person who has it is my mother, so I know who leaked this in my family."

IShowSpeed recently revealed that he has blocked his girlfriend for the month for Ramadan after discovering an older video of himself in which he advised his fans to avoid interacting with women during the month of Ramadan.

