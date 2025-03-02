"I already blocked her": IShowSpeed claims he has cut contact with his girlfriend because of Ramadan

During a livestream on March 1, 2025, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" claimed that he has blocked his girlfriend due to Ramadan. While reacting to posts on his official Discord server, the content creator discovered an old video where he advised his fans not to interact with women during Ramadan.

Here's what IShowSpeed said in the video:

"Yo chat, in Ramadan, you can't talk to no girls. You can't drink water or eat food, bro. You have to really lock in. So everybody in the chat, bro, hopefully you boys lock in."

The Ohio native stood by his earlier comment and claimed that he blocked his significant other, Vanessa Anne Williams:

"Yup! No. No water, no food. Chat, I am not talking to my girlfriend, y'all. I already blocked her. Lock in, bro. Lock in! Everybody, chat, lock in, bro. Real talk."

Timestamp - 00:09:16

Fans on X had a lot to say about what IShowSpeed's claims:

"Proud of you speed 🤣," X user @mani17081996 wrote.

"He’s taking this stuff to another level😄," X user @ThatAmishdude posted.

"That's not how it works... But ig W lol," X user @OmarAlKoush1 remarked.

"Yo W speed man this kid's a legend," X user @ed79421490 tweeted.

IShowSpeed makes a fan shave their eyebrows for $1,000

During the same livestream, IShowSpeed interacted with fans and strangers on a video-chatting platform. At one point, he challenged a person to shave off both of their eyebrows for $1,000:

"For $1,000, it has to be fully shaved in order for it to count. Are you ready? (The individual on the video-chatting platform responds, 'Yes.') Three, two, one, go!"

The fan began to shave their eyebrows, leaving the 20-year-old streamer shocked. After completely shaving off both of their brows, the individual said:

"Thousand bucks is a thousand bucks. Bro, I've got to fix them up."

The streamer seemed both surprised and impressed by the individual's actions, exclaiming:

"Yo! You actually did it! Yo, you look crazy! Yo, he's going for more! Oh, my god! Okay!"

IShowSpeed made headlines on February 24, 2025, after Twitch streamer Kai Cenat claimed Speed had a "daughter" while pranking each other live on stream.

