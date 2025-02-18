IShowSpeed ranks South American countries he visited, places Bolivia in the "D" tier

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has ranked the South American countries he recently toured on a tier list. During a livestream on February 17, 2025, the Ohio native began the ranking with Colombia in the "A" tier. When asked where he would place Peru on the list, he said:

"Now chat... come on now, chat, we've got to put Peru as S tier. Chat, I'm sorry. Chat, we've got to put Peru at S tier. Peru showed out, bro! Chat, Peru is S tier all the way, chat. I'm going to be completely honest, bro. Peru is S-tier all the freaking way! Like, chat, let's be real with each other."

A few moments later, the 20-year-old saw Bolivia on the list and ranked his experience in the country in the "D" tier:

"Bolivia, oh, my god... one thing I said about Bolivia, chat, it had no internet anywhere, y'all. Bolivia didn't have internet anywhere, y'all. Oh, my god, anywhere! I had the best equipment. I had the best everything, bro. Bolivia, I love y'all boys, but I couldn't stream nowhere. I don't know, chat. I don't know why, bro, it needs to more cell towers in Bolivia because Bolivia has very much potential, y'all."

While claiming that Bolivia is a "very fun" country, IShowSpeed said he was unable to broadcast from there due to internet connectivity issues:

"Bolivia is a very fun country. Very fun country. But it just has no internet there. So, I'lll put Bolivia... I didn't really do a stream there. We might just have to put it in D. We're not going to put F because, at least, I did something. But Bolivia is D."

IShowSpeed explains why Argentina and Chile were "S-tier" while ranking South American countries he recently toured

After sharing his thoughts on not being able to livestream from Bolivia, IShowSpeed placed Argentina in the "S" tier. Explaining why the country "deserved" to be at the top of his list, the YouTuber said:

"I think Argentina deserves to be S. I'm not going to lie. I think Argentina deserves to be in S. I will say A, but Argentina, I think, deserves to be in S, y'all. I hit 35 million (YouTube subscribers). Yeah, chat, Argentina deserves an S, y'all. I'm not going to lie. 'Remember the helicopter you did?' Yeah, I know. I ain't going to lie, I think Argentina deserves S."

IShowSpeed then ranked Chile in the same tier as Argentina, stating:

"Chile was f**king crazy! Chile was crazy! Chile is for sure A. Nah, but Chile was actually very... Chile was a good a** stream, chat. I low-key might want to put S. Chile was a very good stream, chat. Chile was W vibes, y'all. I think I might have to put Chile in the S."

IShowSpeed made headlines on February 15, 2025, when Olajide "KSI" was forced to perform his sensational song, Thick Of It, for him.

