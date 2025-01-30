IShowSpeed ends Bolivia stream early due to technical difficulties with internet connection

Darren "IShowSpeed" had to end his January 29, 2025, stream from Bolivia early due to recurring issues with his internet connection. This was especially disappointing for him since he had just come off a highly successful IRL stream in Peru, where he was welcomed by the mayor of Lima and received an 'ambassador' award.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Soon after the stream ended, X fan account @IShowSpeedHQ shared a screenshot of the YouTube star looking visibly frustrated, with white objects in his hair, along with a caption:

"Speed’s stream ended early due to a very poor connection in Bolivia and no access to Starlink"

The Bolivia stream on YouTube is less than 30 minutes long. Due to the poor internet connection, it turns into a slideshow towards the end.

Just before the video cuts off, IShowSpeed can be seen sitting inside a shop, looking visibly annoyed. The reason for his frustration isn't entirely clear as the broadcast had only paused for about a minute. However, it is possible that items were thrown at him, as he had white objects in his hair that weren't there before.

Speculation aside, the content creator announced that the stream was over and said:

"Stream's over with. Streams over with. The stream is over with. The stream is done."

Timestamp 26:00

IShowSpeed met with the mayor of Santa Cruz, Bolivia minutes before ending his stream due to poor connection

IShowSpeed has been touring South America for weeks, drawing large crowds in every country he visits. He has not only been meeting fans but also engaging with local politicians.

During his Bolivia stream, the YouTube star met with Jhonny Fernández, the mayor of Santa Cruz de la Sierra. However, this brief meeting was also affected by the poor connection that plagued the broadcast. After the pair greeted each other, the video started pausing, while their conversation could still be heard in the background.

Expand Tweet

This was a stark contrast to his experience in Lima, Peru, where Mayor Rafael López Aliaga invited him to a ceremony and named him the mayor of Lima for an hour. The YouTuber also received a significant police escort through the city to avoid incidents with crowds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback