Why was KSI forced to sing to persuade IShowSpeed to play in the Sidemen Charity match?

Olajide "KSI", aka JJ, was forced to sing his song Thick of It on IShowSpeed's livestream on February 14, 2025. It happened towards the end of the Match for Hope stream where Olajide's team emerged victorious 6-5 after beating the opposing team in the charity match. Darren "IShowSpeed" along with fellow YouTuber Chunkz were on the losing side.

IShowSpeed was quite dejected after his squad lost and expressed disappointment in his skills on the pitch after not having scored once again in a football match. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry felt so bad for the YouTuber after the match that he hugged Darren and gave him advice about losing.

However, IShowSpeed remained gloomy and even claimed that he would retire from football and not play another match. The streamer expressly announced that he would not be playing in the Sidemen Charity match either which is slated to happen later this year.

While he was in the locker room, KSI cornered the streamer about playing in the upcoming Sidemen Charity match in a few weeks. After some cajoling, IShowSpeed stated that the only way he would make an appearance at the Sidemen Charity match was if JJ sang his song Thick of It on the livestream and the latter obliged.

IShowSpeed forced KSI to sing Thick of It in exchange for promising to show up at the Sidemen Charity match

Speed has been at the last two Sidemen Charity matches and his rivalry with KSI is one of the most fan-favorite moments for fans. This year, the match is slated to be bigger than ever and has been organized to be held at Wembley Stadium on March 8, 2025.

KSI, whose team won the Match of Hope, was adamant in trying to get the American YouTube streamer to participate in the Sidemen Charity match. While talking in the locker room, IShowSpeed reiterated that he would not participate because he was "retired" but then gave KSI terms:

"Bro no, I'm retired, bro. That's it bro, I can't score! The only way I'll play at the Sidemen Charity match is id you sing Thick of It, right now."

KSI was initially hesitant but eventually relented:

"I lowkey don't want you to play! You want me to sing Thick of It? Sure Speed, sure."

He then sang a couple of lines before IShowSpeed interrupted him with an expletive and walked away. The streamer did indicate that he would be at the Sidemen Charity match:

"Shut the f**k up! See you next month."

While KSI's team did win the match, one of the highlights was the own goal he accidentally scored while trying to clear a pass from Speed.

