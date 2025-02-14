What did Thierry Henry say to IShowSpeed at the Match For Hope charity game?

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was one of the players at the 2025 Match for Hope charity game in Doha on February 14 and had several interactions with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry at the match. Clips of the famous French footballer talking and dapping up Darren have been shared widely on social media.

After the match ended, IShowSpeed was devastated because his team lost 5-6 to KSI's side even though the latter scored an own goal. Despite being on opposing teams, Thierry Henry approached the YouTube streamer on the pitch after the match and tried to cheer him up by asking him if he would come on the CBS Sports Golazo show with him:

"You coming to the show? My boss wants to know."

For context, Henry is one of the presenters on CBS Sports' Champions League segment along with Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher. IShowSpeed agreed to make an appearance on the show and Theirry Henry was much appreciative.

"Thank you. How do we reach you? Do I make my boss reach you?"

The streamer seemed quite down during their conversation, and the former Arsenal star tried to give him some advice:

"It's okay man, defeat happens. Defeat happens."

"Give me a hug man": Thierry Henry tries to cheer IShowSpeed up after the YouTuber's team lost at the 2025 Hope for Charity match

IShowSpeed has been playing football in similar charity and fundraisers for years and has never once scored even if his team has won. After his team lost at the 2025 Match for Hope, the YouTuber was understandably down in the dumps. He looked so sad standing on the pitch that even Thierry Henry noticed and tried to cheer him up after Darren told him his "career" history.

IShowSpeed recalled how he hasn't scored in a football match ever and claimed that he was going to retire:

"Defeat happens? I never scored in three years of my life. I am about to retire."

Theirry Henry replied that he didn't score at the match either:

"It's alright man, I didn't score today. We won."

IShowSpeed reiterated that he was about to "retire":

"Bro, I have been playing this game for three years. I am saying I am about to retire my career of football."

Readers should note that the YouTuber was purely talking about the show matches he has played for charity over the years. Thierry Henry flashed a brief amusing smile and then tried to comfort him with a hug. He also asked IShowSpeed if he was going to come on the CBS Sports show before grinning at the forlorn YouTuber:

"Give me a hug man. Come on man. You coming? My man! [laughs]"

The streamer decided to speak out at the 47-year-old former footballer, and claimed that he is faster:

"I'm still faster than you."

Henry promptly agreed and left after joking about how he still won despite IShowSpeed's speed:

"Oh hey man, you can have all your speed and everything. All good. I won though!"

All the YouTuber could do was look dejectedly at the ground as Thierry Henry walked away from the streamer.

