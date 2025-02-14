"Really is in the thick of it": Fans react to KSI scoring own goal while defending against IShowSpeed during Match4Hope

YouTuber Olajide "KSI" recently scored an own goal while participating in the Match4Hope 2025 football charity match. The event is being held in Qatar and involves a team led by YouTubers Amin "Chunkz" and Darren "IShowSpeed" going up against one led by fellow YouTubers KSI and Hassan "AboFlah".

A clip of the own goal uploaded to X shows IShowSpeed passing the ball to a fellow teammate, with KSI accidentally intercepting and kicking the ball into his own goal. KSI then lay on the ground in utter defeat as Chunkz jokingly lay on top of him while sticking his tongue out.

Fans have been reacting to the own goal on X, with many calling out KSI for his blunder during the match. Some even made a humorous reference to his song, Thick of It, which recently went viral as a meme soon after its release.

"He really is in the thick of it more," wrote X user @YamiDKing

On the other hand, many others expressed shock at IShowSpeed's "assist" for the goal.

"Ain’t no way speed assisted KSI to score an own goal," wrote X user @notfunnyatall07

"That boy speed has pace," wrote X user @tripple235

"Technically speed still hasn’t made a goal yet," wrote X user @NotThatzJay

Others were willing to cut KSI some slack for his mistake, pointing out that he is not a professional in the field.

"KSI got booed. I mean come on he is not a pro," wrote X user @Bibhutib_

What is the Match4Hope 2025 about?

The Match4Hope 2025 is being held to raise funds for the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, which is an organization aimed at providing education for children from disadvantaged communities. This is not the first time such a match has been held either, with its previous iteration taking place in 2024.

This year's lineup contains many iconic internet celebrities like Miniminter, King Kenny, and Billy Wingrove, as well as football legends like Andrés Iniesta, Alessandro Del Piero, David Silva, and Mubarak Mustafa (among others).

IShowSpeed recently claimed during a press conference for Match4Hope 2025 that if he did not score a goal in this match, he would be retiring from football altogether. Subsequently, KSI reacted to IShowSpeed's statement by letting out a laugh.

