"Speed is faster": Fans react as Sha'Carri Richardson wants to train IShowSpeed on how to "actually be fast"

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Feb 09, 2025 07:57 GMT
Fans react as female Olympic gold medal sprinter wants to train IShowSpeed on how to &quot;actually be fast&quot;
Sha’Carri Richardson wants to train IShowSpeed on how to "actually be fast" (Image via X/@FearedBuck)

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has taken the internet by storm after defeating Twitch sensation Kai Cenat in their Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game. For those out of the loop, the two internet personalities competed in a special event livestreamed on February 8, 2025.

The following was the roster for IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat's teams:

Team Speed:

  • Cam Newton
  • Khaby
  • Adam W
  • Latto
  • Quavo
  • Sexyy Red
  • PlaqueboyMax
  • Mark Phillips
  • Diana Flores

Team Kai Cenat:

  • Mike Vick
  • Duke Dennis
  • Deestroying
  • Jordan Chiles
  • Shedeur Sanders
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Cole Bennett
  • MMG
  • Ki’lolo Westerlund

Several moments from the broadcast have gone viral on social media. One clip, in particular, has garnered significant traction. In it, Olympic gold medal sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her interest in training IShowSpeed on how to "actually be fast."

When asked during an interview who among those participating in the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game she would like to train, Sha'Carri Richardson said:

also-read-trending Trending
"Oh, my gosh. There are so many different choices. But I will say from what I've been seeing, I will pick Teyana Taylor. And I will also pick... what's the gentleman's name? ISpeed? Speed? IShowSpeed. I will train him on how to actually be fast. So, those will be my two picks."

Fans on X had a lot to say about Richardson wanting to train the 20-year-old:

"I’ll bet money speed is faster," X user @sethysef commented.
"Imagine how powerful he would be if he trained," X user @JarJarBeef wrote.
"Maybe he needs it," X user @Beuks605 tweeted.
"Good own pretty sure Speed is faster tho," X user @ShaiRevenge_ stated.
"Can’t tell if yall trolling or not. Speed is actually not that fast. She’s a Gold medalist. Yall are actually dumb," X user @GGAnthonyyy remarked.

"I don't race for free" - Sha'Carri Richardson responds to IShowSpeed's challenge to race during the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game

Another video from the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game surfaced on X, in which IShowSpeed invited Sha'Carri Richardson to race at the event. In response to the Ohio native's challenge, the track and field athlete said:

"I don't race for free."

When Darren claimed that "everybody ducked" him and that he was "sick of excuses," Richardson replied:

"Come work out first, do an Olympian track workout, and then we're going to have a race. But you've got to do an Olympian track workout."

In response, the YouTube streamer stated that the race is "coming soon":

"Hey, race coming soon. I'm coming to Texas! Chat, I'm coming to Texas."

The Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game isn't the only event that IShowSpeed has been a part of. The content creator will also lead a team in the Match For Hope charity football game alongside fellow YouTuber Chunkz.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
