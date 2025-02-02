"Pro wrestling is real": Fans react as IShowSpeed left in crutches after suffering injury at WWE Royal Rumble

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has updated the community following his appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. For context, the streamer hosted a special IRL livestream from the annual wrestling event in Indianapolis, Indiana. At one point, Triple H informed Darren that he would be participating in the Royal Rumble.

However, things weren't smooth sailing, and IShowSpeed ended up getting speared by Bron Breakker. The WWE superstar eventually eliminated the 20-year-old by throwing him out of the ring.

The situation left IShowSpeed visibly shaken, and he abruptly ended the livestream, declaring that he would "never come" back to WWE. A few moments later, Logan Paul posted a 17-second video on his official X handle, revealing that the Ohio native had injured his right foot.

IShowSpeed eventually updated the community by posting a picture on X, in which he was seen using crutches and neck rest. His right foot, where he had suffered the injury, was also bandaged.

Thousands of fans have shared their thoughts on the YouTuber's update, with X user @Crazymoments01 claiming that professional wrestling is "real":

"Pro wrestling is real, brother! True passion shown."

Popular Twitch streamer Connor "ConnorEatsPants" also expressed his thoughts on the matter:

Minecraft personality Alex "Quackity" quipped that Darren would not have suffered an injury if he "would've just stayed in Peru":

Meanwhile, X user @PrinceS41280849 claimed that IShowSpeed's appearance was the "only" good thing that happened at the Royal Rumble 2025:

"Speed was the only best thing happened in the royal rumble"

"I sort of felt bad" - Triple H comments on IShowSpeed's appearance at the Royal Rumble 2025

A 52-second video surfaced on X recently, in which Triple H commented on IShowSpeed's appearance at the Royal Rumble 2025. While praising the content creator, WWE's chief content officer admitted to "feeling bad" for Darren. He elaborated:

"My hats off to IShowSpeed. I sort of felt bad. Only sort of. I don't know I've ever seen a human get hit that hard. But yeah, he is game and my hats off to him, I respect it. I don't know how many people have said there's a possibility that Bron Breakker might hit the ropes and just spear you in the middle of that ring. I don't know how many people would say like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' But he is one. So, hats off to him."

In other news, IShowSpeed challenged Kai Cenat to a flag football game organized by the NFL.

