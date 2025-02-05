IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat's Super Bowl LIX Flag Football team lineups announced

The streaming duo IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have been on quite the run lately. Recently, both appeared on WWE's Royal Rumble and the former even left the ring injured. That's not all their agenda entails though; the NFL and YouTube are hosting a flag football game featuring popular streamers, where the two will appear as team captains.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 9 pm ET at the Play Football Field within the Super Bowl Experience in New Orleans. The NFL announced the lineups for the event on February 5, 2025. This batch includes a mix of artists from across the hip-hop field, content creators, and, of course, NFL players.

Super Bowl LIX Flag Football: Lineups revealed

It all started with a phone call. The NFL's commissioner, Roger Goodell, called up IShowSpeed and asked him who he'd like to challenge to a game of flag football. Without missing a beat, Speed answered: Kai Cenat.

The two have now formed their respective teams. Here are the lineups:

Team Speed

Cam Newton Khaby Adam W Latto Quavo Sexyy Red PlaqueboyMax Mark Phillips Diana Flores

Team Kai Cenat

Mike Vick Duke Dennis Deestroying Jordan Chiles Shedeur Sanders Teyana Taylor Cole Bennett MMG Ki’lolo Westerlund

Interestingly, Atlanta-based rappers Sexyy Red and Quavo will be joining Team Speed against Kai. Plaqueboymax, who has recently gone viral for his In The Booth series, is also set to play alongside IShowSpeed. The quarterback on the team is Cam Newton, who leads the NFL in career rushing touchdowns.

Kai, on the other hand, has the help of Micheal Vick, a renowned college football coach and former player. Apart from Vick, the streamer's fellow AMP member Duke Dennis will also be gracing the field with his athleticism.

Accompanying the group, comedian Druski, who has collaborated with Cenat and Kevin Hart in a series of viral streams, will be refereeing the event.

For context, flag football is a non-contact version of American football where, instead of tackling, players halt play by removing a flag from the ball carrier's belt. Teams typically consist of five to seven players, and the game is played on a smaller field than traditional football. Key rules include no contact, no diving, and no blocking. The quarterback cannot run forward with the ball unless it has been handed off first.

In other news, IShowSpeed will be playing with British YouTubers KSI and Cunkz in the Match For Hope charity soccer match that will be held on Valentine's Day 2025.

