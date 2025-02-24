  • home icon
Kai Cenat claims IShowSpeed has a "daughter" as the streamers prank each other live

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Feb 24, 2025 19:51 GMT
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat claimed that IShowSpeed has a daughter after the former seemingly leaked his family member
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat alleged that IShowSpeed has a "daughter" after the former seemingly leaked his family member's numbers (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently suggested that YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" has a "daughter." This comes after a series of supposed leaks of each other's personal numbers by both content creators. The entire feud began when Cenat pranked IShowSpeed by sending him a direct message on X containing a link that led to a video containing a jumpscare.

Making the revelation about IShowSpeed's alleged child at a point during the feud, Kai Ceant exclaimed:

"N**a, I'm about to leak, n***a, I'm about to, n***a, I'm about to leak his daughter, n***a. Speed got a daughter, I'm going to leak her number n***a. Nah, f**k that, n***a."
Entire timeline of IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat's phone leak feud so far

The entire controversy between IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat began when the latter sent the YouTuber a link in his X direct messages, which opened up a jumpscare. The YouTuber decided to retaliate by seemingly leaking Kai Cenat's phone number.

Cenat further escalated the feud by supposedly leaking IShowSpeed's number, as well as his dad's number. IShowSpeed eventually found out about Cenat seemingly leaking the numbers through screenshots of Kai Cenat's broadcast sent to the YouTuber's Discord server by his viewers.

In a hail-mary move, IShowSpeed seemingly dropped the phone numbers of all of Kai Cenat's family members, including that of Cenat's father, mother, and brother.

It was at this moment that Cenat stated that he would go on to leak the number of IShowSpeed's family as well, including his supposed "daughter."

The two are known to have held multiple broadcasts together in the past, including a recent Fortnite OG Season 2 gaming marathon in which they attempted to get a ranked win together. The entire challenge took them many hours to complete, with the number of losses in the 40s.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
