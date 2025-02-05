How long did it take IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat to finish their Fortnite OG Season 2 marathon?

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat recently collaborated to host their second-ever Fortnite OG marathon. The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2 was recently released, and the two streamers announced hosting a stream together, which would carry on till they got a win in the ranked mode of the battle royale game.

The rules of the challenge were quite simple — to secure a ranked win with both of them alive (one player knocked out counted as being alive) and without receiving any assistance from stream snipers.

The two successfully reached their targets after 45 consecutive losses, completing the challenge in 10 hours and 16 minutes. In the last game, IShowSpeed and Kai were in a 2v1 situation. Fortunately for them, the enemy exposed themselves, meaning Speed was able to two-pump the player down. Reacting to the win, Speed said:

"Yes, sir! Yes, sir! Turn me up! Ws in the chat! Oh sh*t! Hell yeah, hell yeah, Kai!" Turn me up, boy!"

Their match was planned to be the last of the night before they hit the bed. An elated Kai Cenat said:

"Oh my god! Yo! Last game of the day! Last game of the day! Alrighty! And we getting better!"

Watch the full stream here:

(Timestamp: 10:13:30)

What happened to IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat's first Fortnite OG Season marathon?

This wasn't the first time IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat teamed up for a duos-ranked match in Fortnite. On December 30, 2024, the duo secured a Fortnite OG victory after streaming for 57 hours.

Initially, they secured a victory 20 hours and 51 minutes into their marathon stream. However, this win was quickly dismissed after fans pointed out that they had received assistance from stream snipers on their path to victory.

In fact, their first attempt had more than four times the death count compared to their latest marathon attempt. The streamer died 206 times in-game before finally achieving a Victory Royale. Watch their viral winning moment here:

Not the first collaborative effort of the streamers

Fortnite isn't the only game IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have teamed up to play. Previously, they tackled Chained Together, a viral platformer game in July 2024. The duo spent just under 12 hours completing the challenge.

Both had a Rumble contract that ran from 2023 to 2024. During this time, they hosted the popular Kai N' Speed Show on the platform, where they would typically go on IRL streams. However, their Rumble contract has now ended.

The duo was jointly invited to appear in the Royal Rumble, with both being permitted to stream the event. Speed even participated as an entrant in the 30-man match, where he was eliminated by Bron Breakker.

