"I'mma see you there": Kai Cenat proclaims he will "see" IShowSpeed at the WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis

Twitch megastar Kai Cenat has been on a historical run lately. From record-breaking subathons to making the cover of Billboard magazine, the streamer seems to be expanding into the furthest reaches of the commercial space. Most recently, Kai appeared on WWE's Monday Night Raw, walking out to his famed hip-hop track, Bust Down Rollie Avalanche.

On the January 27, 2025, episode of WWE Raw, Pat McAfee invited Kai Cenat to attend the upcoming Royal Rumble event. Cenat accepted the invitation and took the opportunity to call out fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins, hinting at a potential confrontation or collaboration at the event, through some "fighting words.":

"Oh yeah, I'mma be there for sure, and I'mma see you too Speed. Let's see what happens over there. ('Those are fighting words', said a commentator)."

Trending

For context, WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has extended a personal invitation to IShowSpeed to attend the upcoming Royal Rumble event. This invitation includes exclusive access, allowing the streamer to stream live from backstage areas, including the Gorilla position—a privilege rarely granted to non-WWE personnel.

Coupled with this privilege, Speed and Kai have been blessed with permission from McAfee to "do whatever the h*ll" the streamers want.

"I'm looking forward to seeing John Cena": Kai Cenat speaks on attending Royal Rumble

Cenat has a personal connection to John Cena, having hosted him on a livestream in the past. During his Raw interview, Cenat expressed his support for Cena, who is rumored to be making his final Royal Rumble appearance in 2025:

"I'm looking forward to seeing my boy John Cena, live in the flesh at the Royal Rumble."

The Royal Rumble is scheduled for February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This year's event has already sold over 60,000 tickets, making it the largest in its 37-year history. John Cena is set to headline the men's Royal Rumble as part of his farewell tour.

At the event, Kai was backed by his friends, including his fellow AMP members, Duke Dennis, ImDavisss, Agent00, and Chrisnxtdoor. Additionally, members of the Concrete Boys including Lil Yachty, Camo!, and Draft Day showed up as well.

In other news, upon learning that Drake mentioned him in a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), Kai Cenat expressed surprise during a livestream. He questioned, "Why am I in his s**t?!" and clarified that he was not being sued.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback