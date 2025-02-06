Weeks after receiving wish from Cristiano Ronaldo, IShowSpeed sends ‘wild’ and ‘strong’ message on Al-Nassr superstar’s birthday

YouTuber IShowSpeed sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo on the latter's birthday on Thursday, February 6. The Portuguese superstar turned 40 this week and shared a picture on social media on the occasion.

IShowSpeed was quick to comment, wishing CR7 on the occasion and telling him to stay wild and strong.

"Happy birthday Cristiano! Stay Wild and Strong," wrote Speed.

Here's Cristiano's post:

IShowSpeed posted a comment on CR7's post

Speed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, turned 20 last month and shared pictures of the occasion on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo added a comment to the post, which went on to break the internet.

“Happy Birthday, Speed! 🎉 Hope your day was great. Stay wild and fast!" wrote Ronaldo.

The comment went on to garner over 2.3 million likes and more than 21,000 replies, making it the second most liked comment on the platform. Interestingly, the most liked comment on Instagram also belongs to CR7, for his "My turn to watch" comment on Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe announcement post.

Meanwhile, Speed's rise to fame coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United. While the American content creator has become a household name due to his multiple controversies and antics, he is also well-known as a die-hard CR7 fan.

Speed was distraught when Ronaldo left Old Trafford in December 2022, under unceremonious circumstances, to join Al-Nassr. The American even turned up in Qatar in 2022 to watch his idol play at the World Cup.

Has IShowSpeed ever met Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo

IShowSpeed finally met Cristiano Ronaldo in June 2023 after Portugal's 3-0 win in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The American content creator had been to multiple games up to that point with the hope of getting in touch with his idol.

However, his dream was finally realized last year. After the game, IShowSpeed waited patiently outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of his idol.

Rafael Leao, who has been on Speed's live streams previously, saw him and stopped by for a chat. The AC Milan man then went out of the way to stop CR7's car and help the YouTuber meet his hero.

Speed was ecstatic as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped out of his vehicle and greeted him. The two of them had a quick chat, with the American even showing Ronaldo a tattoo he had got of him. The YouTuber also did CR7's famous 'Siu' celebration with him.

