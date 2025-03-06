IShowSpeed backflips in torn pants on the CBS Sports set in front of Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher

On the March 5, 2025, episode of CBS Sports UCL Today, YouTube star IShowSpeed showed off his athletic abilities by performing an impressive backflip in torn pants, with football legends Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher watching.

Ad

This moment came just a day after the streamer was turned away from the CBS studio’s front desk in London, with viral clips circulating on social media showing his interactions with security.

During the episode, Richards offered an apology to IShowSpeed after the CBS Sports UCL Today hosts reacted to a video showing the YouTuber being denied entry the day before.

In the show’s spotlight moment, IShowSpeed displayed his athleticism by executing his signature backflip from the table on set, with the hosts looking on. As the trio counted down from five, the YouTuber shouted "Ronaldo baby" before successfully landing the backflip.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The set erupted in cheers as IShowSpeed landedn. Richards and Carragher gave him a standing ovation, while Henry clapped and laughed.

The 20-year-old also recreated Ronaldo’s famous "Sui" celebration after completing the backflip.

"You really cheated!": IShowSpeed tore his trousers racing against Jamie Carragher inside CBS Sports studio

The backflip was not the only highlight of the CBS Sports UCL Today broadcast. IShowSpeed also raced Jamie Carragher in the studio, exacting a bit of payback. This race was a nod to when Carragher made fun of the YouTuber’s name and challenged him to a race after Thierry Henry first spoke about him.

Ad

When IShowSpeed appeared on the March 5 episode, he accepted Carragher's challenge. The race was intensely competitive, with the Liverpool legend even giving the streamer a push as they ran down a corridor. In the heat of the race, the YouTube star tore his trousers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

IShowSpeed confronted Carragher after winning the race and accused him of cheating:

"And you really cheated! You pushed me, man. You cheated and you still lost!"

Expand Tweet

That was not the only challenge between the two. They also arm-wrestled, and the former Reds defender emerged victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback