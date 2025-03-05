Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, and CBS Sports' UCL Today hosts react to IShowSpeed getting denied entry to their studio

On March 5, 2025, CBS Sports' UCL Today show hosts Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Kate Scott reacted to Darren "IShowSpeed" being denied entry into their studio the day before. For context, the popular YouTuber had tried to enter the studio on March 4, 2025, and clips of the security personnel turning him away from the front desk went viral on social media.

Ad

The hosts of CBS Sports' Champions League segment (called UCL Today) have been talking about IShowSpeed ever since last month's Match For Hope event where Thierry Henry extended an invitation to the livestreamer to come on their show. Reports suggest that Darren will be coming on the show today, March 5, 2025, towards the end (around 10 pm GMT).

In the same episode, Kate Scott brought up the fact that IShowSPeed was denied entry to their studio yesterday and suggested that the former Manchester City player Micah Richards should apologize. To this, the former footballer replied:

Ad

Trending

"Yes Kate, I would like to apologize to IShowSpeed. I've been DM'ing him and he said he wanted to come on the show, and he came yesterday but access got denied. And you see here at the security."

Ad

The clip was played on air, and Kate Scott spoke up, asking why Micah Richards did not have a heads-up about IShowSpeed's appearance yesterday:

"But didn't you have a heads-up he was coming?"

As the co-hosts looked at the video of the YouTuber being denied entry, Richards claimed that while he had been talking to the YouTuber, he did not know the American was going to pop in unannounced:

Ad

"I didn't know he was coming yesterday, I did not know. I mean, the legend that he is IShowSpeed, couldn't get through the doors. Rejection, pain!"

Micah Richards formally invites IShowSpeed to the CBS Sports' UCL Today segment

Expand Tweet

Ad

After watching the clip of IShowSpeed being denied entry at the front desk, Micah Richards formally invited the YouTuber to come to today's show, claiming Speed could have some fun with Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher. Micah also noted that Henry had invited the streamer before, and said:

"But what I would like to do. IShowSpeed, we want you to come here till tonight. We are here till 11 pm, Kate is that right? We can have a bit of fun. London time of course. And you might have a bit of fun with Jamie and Thierry. You invited him!"

Ad

Theirry Henry clarified that he was just carrying his boss's message to invite the YouTuber:

"The boss invited him, not me. I just passed on the message."

After some banter, Micah Richards once again requested Speed to come to the March 5 (2025) CBS Sports UCL Today show:

"We know he is in London, we have been watching his socials. So, come on down. Please, come on down."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It does seem that IShowSpeed will be coming to the show, as he has officially scheduled a YouTube livestream with a title suggesting he will go live from the CBS Sports studio. Fans can expect him to go live around 5:15 pm EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback