IShowSpeed invited by Arsenal legend to appear on popular CBS Sports soccer show

The Match4Hope Valentine's Day showdown is underway and some of the world's most-loved content creators and soccer legends have convened at Doha's 974 stadium. Among these stars is YouTube's Darren "IShowSpeed," who had an interesting interaction with Arsenal legend and prominent studio analyst for CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage, Thierry Henry.

While Speed and his teammates were in the stadium tunnel, Henry introduced himself and asked the streamer if he'd be interested in appearing as a guest on his Champions League coverage show, potentially alongside Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher, and Kate Scott:

"Alright boss, I don't know if you watch our show, I want to know if you'd like to come on our show, CBS, Champions League?"

Although unfamiliar with the show, Speed agreed to hop on, perhaps to settle some unfinished business between him and Henry:

"Okay, ('Check it out', said Thierry Henry) Y'know what? I would love to go on that show ('Really?') Yeah, [there's] some things we gotta talk about. ('Oh! Okay!') Yeah, yeah."

Thierry then left the scene, chuckling at IShowSpeed's remark.

"I'm faster than him": IShowSpeed claims he can outrun Thierry Henry

Before the match began, IShowSpeed walked around with his camera alongside the pitch in his classic IRL-streaming style. During this time, he saw Thierry Henry and decided to discuss the legend's pace:

"They say you the fastest... ('Not anymore')... I was talking to your manager and he said you are faster then me. ('Oh, maybe, yeah. With the ball, for sure [I'm faster])... Chat, I'm faster than him."

Speed and British YouTuber Chunkz are captaining their team against Team KSI X AboFlah. This is the streamer's first time captaining a soccer team. In the locker room, he spoke to one of Spain's best midfielders, Andres Iniesta, asking him for goal set-up:

"I need you, I have never scored a goal a day in my life. ('Today's the day', said Iniesta) I need you, you are one of the best midfielders, ('We trust you'). Do you have any advice for me though? ('Run and wait for a pass')."

In other news, IShowSpeed said he may retire from playing football, stating he will no longer participate in the sport if he does not score in the Match4Hope charity event.

