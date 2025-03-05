IShowSpeed to appear on CBS Sports' Champions League segment with star footballers a day after studio denied him entry

Famous YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" is reportedly appearing on CBS Sports' Golazo show's March 5, 2025, Champions League segment. This development comes a day after a clip of the live streamer being denied entry into the studio went viral on social media.

Ad

For context, French football legend Thierry Henry invited IShowSpeed to the show, where the former is a co-host along with Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and Kate Scott. Henry extended the invitation last month when he met Darren while playing at the Match For Hope charity football game in Qatar.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On March 5, 2025, a fan account on X reported that IShowSpeed would be coming on the CBS Sports show between 10 and 10:30 pm GMT. Furthermore, the YouTuber has also seemingly confirmed this by posting on his alternate account on X.

Using the @ronaldobetter07 account, IShowSpeed asked his fans what he should bring to the CBS set for Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher:

"what are some things i can bring up on cbs with jamie & henrey[sic]", said the streamer on @ronaldobetter07.

Ad

On top of that, the YouTuber has also scheduled a livestream with the title "Live on CBS ft Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards & others...", once again confirming that he would be at the CBS Sports studio on March 5, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

IShowSpeed was denied entry to the CBS studio set when he approached the front desk in London on March 4, 2025

IShowSpeed is currently in London and is expected to play in the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match at the Wembley Stadium on March 8, 2025. The YouTube streamer has been interacting with famous footballers for a while, and after meeting Thierry Henry at the Match For Hope event, he has been a topic of discussion on the CBS Sports show among the co-hosts.

Ad

In fact, Jamie Carragher even "talked smack" about Speed, hinting that he might be down for a race with the YouTuber if the latter ever comes onto the show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It seems Darren tried to get into the CBS Sports studio in London on March 4, 2025, and a clip has been circulating on social media showcasing how a staff member denied him entry to the set. In the clip, Speed brings up Jamie Carragher's name and says:

"Is this CBS? I am here to talk to, uh, Jamie. They told me to pull up."

As it stands, it seems the YouTuber will finally be able to get on the show and confront Jamie Carragher face-to-face on March 5, 2025, along with meeting Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Kate Scott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback