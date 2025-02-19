"They think I'm stupid": IShowSpeed reacts to Jamie Carragher "talking smack" about him on CBS show

Darren "IShowSpeed" was not happy after watching a clip from a recent episode of the CBS Sports Golazo show hosted by Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards. The YouTuber was particularly upset with Carragher for making comments about his online moniker.

For context, Thierry Henry played against IShowSpeed in the recent Match for Hope charity game and invited the content creator to appear on CBS Sports Golazo. During the show's latest episode, Carragher implied that the streamer's name simply meant he was a fast runner:

"If he comes on the show, what's he going to do, just run?"

This comment seemingly angered IShowSpeed, who reacted to the clip during his February 18, 2025, livestream. The internet star promptly called out Carragher:

"Bro, what?!? They think I'm stupid, bro nah, nah. Nah, chat. Who is he talking smack?"

Henry defended the streamer, asserting that he was indeed quite fast with the ball. Meanwhile, Richards extended an invitation for him to come on the show and meet Carragher:

"Speed, come to talk. Please come on, I can't wait for you to meet Jamie Carragher."

To this, IShowSpeed said:

"Yeah, Jamie Carragher. I'm going to remember that name."

"Is he Thierry Henry fast?": Jamie Carragher wants to race IShowSpeed if he comes on the CBS show

IShowSpeed and Thierry Henry had a lengthy conversation before and after the Match for Hope, which took place in Doha on February 14, 2025. In addition to discussing their team's loss, Henry repeatedly asked the YouTuber if he would join CBS Sports Golazo, which he co-hosts, for the Champions League segment.

After the internet star reacted to the hosts' discussion about him, CBS Sports Golazo aired clips from his YouTube livestream, where he had called out Jamie Carragher and expressed interest in appearing on the show.

Upon watching the clip of IShowSpeed stating he would remember Carragher's name, the former footballer seemed enthusiastic about the prospect of the streamer's appearance.

Carragher even suggested he would race IShowSpeed if he came on the show:

"Is he coming on the show now? Is he coming on? I'll have a race."

Henry cautioned him, noting that IShowSpeed was indeed quite fast. In response, Carragher asked if he was as fast as the Arsenal legend:

"Is he Thierry Henry fast?"

It should be noted that IShowSpeed is known to be quite athletic. He even raced against Olympic champion Noah Lyles for a MrBeast video, and cameras had to be used to determine the winner.

