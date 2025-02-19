What exactly happened between IShowSpeed and Jamie Carragher?

One of YouTube's biggest streamers, Darren "IShowSpeed" (or simply Speed), was mentioned in the recent live coverage of the UEFA Champions League on CBS. The show features Kate Scott (host), former footballers Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards, and has garnered widespread praise for their banter-worthy chemistry and showmanship.

Yesterday's (February 18, 2025) show made rounds after clips from Speed's livestream were unexpectedly included in the broadcast. This led to some jestful exchanges between the YouTube streamer and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

What did Jamie Carragher say about IShowSpeed in CBS's show?

Not many would have expected to hear about IShowSpeed and Jamie Carragher in the same sentence. However, yesterday, the streamer was mentioned in the popular Champions League coverage on CBS.

For those unaware, on February 14, 2025, Thierry Henry played in the Match For Hope 2025 (charity game) in Qatar. On the day of the game, the Arsenal legend met IShowSpeed (who also played in the event) to invite him to CBS. The soccer legend said:

"Alright boss, I don't know if you watch our show, I want to know if you'd like to come on our show, CBS, Champions League?"

In response, IShowSpeed appeared enthusiastic about the offer and replied:

"Okay, ('Check it out', said Thierry Henry) Y'know what? I would love to go on that show ('Really?') Yeah, there's some things we gotta talk about. ('Oh! Okay!') Yeah, yeah."

This interaction was brought up for discussion on the CBS show yesterday. However, Jamie Carragher seemed unsure of who IShowSpeed was and found his name rather amusing. He reacted:

"If he comes on the show, what's he going to do, just run?"

IShowSpeed reacts to Jamie Carragher's comments

Speed happened to be live streaming on YouTube while the conversation was airing on CBS. When he was sent a link to the clip, he quickly tuned in to watch. Reacting to Carragher's comments, a rather annoyed Speed responded:

"Bro, what?!? They think I'm stupid, bro nah, nah. Nah, chat. Who is he talking smack?"

He added:

"Yeah, Jamie Carragher. I'm going to remember that name."

This comment was later shared on the CBS show in the evening. Jamie Carragher welcomed Speed to the show and even jokingly suggested that he was up for a race against him. He said:

"Is he coming on the show now? Is he coming on? I'll have a race."

It looks like everything is set for Speed to join the CBS show. While the exact date remains unclear, he is confirmed to return to the UK in March 2025, during which he is expected to participate in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

