“He’s done a couple of stupid things in the game" - Jamie Carragher unhappy with Liverpool star's showing in 2-1 win over Wolves

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has questioned Ibrahima Konate's decision-making during the Reds' 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Frenchman was fortunate not to have been sent off during their Premier League fixture at Anfield on Sunday, February 16.

Arne Slot and Co. got off to a strong start, storming to a 2-0 lead via Luis Diaz's 15th-minute effort and a Mohamed Salah penalty (37'). However, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate struggled to come to grips with the game. He was booked for dragging Matheus Cunha back to prevent a Wolves counter-attack in the 33rd minute. He was fortunate not to be further punished for kicking the ball away to prevent a quick free-kick being taken.

Just six minutes later, the 25-year-old needlessly challenged Cunha in the air, clattering the latter to concede another free-kick. Konate was once again fortunate not to be dismissed by match official Simon Hooper.

Carragher told Sky Sports (via Rousing the Kop):

“It’s a stupid challenge from Konate, he’s on a yellow card. I’d be surprised if he comes our for the second-half. It’s not a yellow card, he just misjudges the header but it’s a daft challenge, absolutely ridiculous. He does have those moments Konate. He was a bit like that on Wednesday night [vs Everton] as well.”

He added:

“Slot is talking now to his assistant, there’s absolutely no doubt Konate will be coming off at half-time. He’s done a couple of stupid things in the game, pulling someone back by the opposition corner flag, which he didn’t need to do.”

Carragher was proven right at half-time as Slot subbed on Jarell Quansah to replace Konate. Quansah put in a decent shift, producing a key block later in the second half to help Liverpool secure a 2-1 win.

"Was a danger man for them today" - Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk on Matheus Cunha following 2-1 over Wolves

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has admitted Matheus Cunha was Wolverhampton Wanderers' danger man during their 2-1 Premier League win at Anfield. He also provided his verdict on his side's win after they struggled to cope with Wolves' intensity in the second half.

The Reds were poor in the second half despite having a 2-0 lead, landing zero shots on goal with an xG of 0 following the break. Cunha had a brilliant game for Wolves, scoring a brilliant curling effort into the bottom-left corner in the 67th minute to get his side back into the game. He also won eight duels and completed three dribbles - the most of any player during the game.

Van Dijk told BBC Sport (via Rousing the Kop):

“Today showed at times that when we have the ball you can exploit it as well. Cunha was a danger man for them today we had to be aware of. Unfortunately, he scored but we kept them to that. I definitely give them credit for the way they went one-on-one most of the time and how they found the free man between the lines. At times we were sloppy as well and we couldn’t keep the ball as well as we can at times."

Liverpool next face Aston Villa in the PL at Villa Park on Wednesday, February 19.

