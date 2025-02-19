When is the Sidemen Charity Match 2025? All confirmed details explored

The Sidemen Charity Match is set to return for its sixth edition. The event was first hosted in 2016 and has since become a phenomenon within the streaming community. Last edition's (2023) official livestream garnered over a million viewers (concurrently) at one point.

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 will be held on March 8, 2025, at Wembley Stadium. With a capacity of 90,000, Wembley Stadium is the biggest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest in Europe, only behind Camp Nou (which has a capacity of 100,000).

As always, the match will be livestreamed for free on Sidemen's official YouTube channel. The group, which is the UK's biggest YouTube collective, has over 22 million subscribers on its main channel and a further nine million on its second channel, MoreSidemen.

Here's the official livestream from 2023's event:

Which players are confirmed to play in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

The Sidemen Charity Match is widely recognized as a star-studded event, bringing together some of the biggest names in content creation each year. In 2023, the lineup featured prominent figures such as Jimmy "MrBeast," Felix "xQc," and Darren "Kai Cenat."

While some of these players are set to return, the event will also introduce new faces to the stage. Here's a list of players confirmed to represent SDMN FC (home team):

1) JJ “KSI”

2) Harry “Wroet2Shaw”

3) Simon “Miniminter”

4) Vikram “Vikkstar123”

5) Tobi “TBJZL”

6) Ethan “Behzinga”

7) Josh “Zerkaa”

Here are the other confirmed names. Their teams haven't been announced yet:

1) George Clarkey (YouTuber)

2) Rani “StableRonaldo” (Twitch Streamer)

3) Roberto “Fanum” (Twitch Streamer)

4) Kai Cenat (Twitch Streamer)

5) Darren “IShowSpeed” (YouTube Streamer)

6) Callum “Calfreezy” (YouTuber)

7) Lannan “LazarBeam” (YouTuber)

Who won the last charity event?

The Sidemen Charity Match is a showdown between SDMN FC, typically made up of UK-based YouTubers and content creators, and the YouTube All-Stars XI, which features players from around the world. In 2023, SDMN FC secured victory over the away side with a commanding 8-5 win.

Here's the full list of results from previous years:

2016: SDMN FC 7-2 YTAS (St. Mary's)

2017: SDMN FC 0-2 YTAS (The Valley)

2018: SDMN FC 7-1 YTAS (The Valley)

2022: SDMN FC 8-7 YTAS (The Valley)

2023: SDMN FC 8-5 YTAS (London Stadium)

While the entertainment and star power draw much of the attention, it's important to remember that the Sidemen Charity Match is, above all, a fundraising event. Last year, it raised over £2 million for charity.

This year, all proceeds from the stream and event will go to Bright Side, BBC Children in Need, and M7 Education.

