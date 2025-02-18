Sidemen's reality show Inside seemingly gets Netflix release date months after Season 2 announcement

On February 17, 2025, screenshots claiming Sidemen's reality show Inside will be released on Netflix next month started circulating on social media. For context, the first season of Inside was released on the Sidemen YouTube channel in June 2024 and garnered a wide audience as a show that pits content creators against each other in a series of challenges.

Ad

In November 2024, it was announced that Inside Season 2 had been greenlit by Netflix. While there has been no official statement about its release date, on February 17, X user Sidemen Updates (@sdmnfcupdates) posted a screenshot from Netflix.com which seemingly reveals the release date for Season 2.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per the screenshot, Inside will premiere daily episodes on Netflix from March 17, 2025. The official snippet from the website also has a description of the reality show:

"Content creators take on a series of challenges to win a huge cash prize in this reality series from viral YouTube superstars, the Sidemen."

Netflix to reportedly showcase Sidemen's reality show Inside in March 2025

Ad

On November 20, 2024, the Sidemen officially announced that Inside would be coming to Netflix. Furthermore, the YouTuber group stated that along with a Season 2, the streaming platform would also air Inside Season 1 and a separate series for the United States titled Inside USA Season 1.

The official press release from Netflix confirmed the announcements, adding that filming for Season 2 had already begun with 12 new participants. The US version, while "forthcoming," had not started production back in November. The statement also noted that the Sidemen will henceforth serve as executive directors for all of their shows on Netflix.

The YouTube group has dabbled in various ventures in the past couple of years, with individual members like KSI releasing songs and boxing. The British content creators are currently preparing for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match, which is slated to take place at Wembley Stadium on March 8. Popular streamers like IShowSpeed have seemingly agreed to make an appearance at the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback