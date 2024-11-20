Sidemen's reality show INSIDE will return for a season 2 on Netflix

Over the years, Sidemen has established itself as more than just a content creator collective. A prime example of this was INSIDE, a reality show orchestrated by them in June 2024. It was released as a series on their YouTube channel and combined elements of reality shows like Big Brother and Love Island. In the show, influencers across the internet competed for a grand prize of £1 million.

Now, the Sidemen have announced that the drama will continue with a second season to be aired on Netflix. It will feature 12 new content creators competing over seven episodes with fresh challenges. The project is slated to debut on Netflix in 2025, marking a significant expansion of the Sidemen’s brand.

Simultaneously, production for the U.S. version of INSIDE is in the works, promising an expanded reach and more high-energy drama.

Sidemen's INSIDE on Netflix: Exploring Season 2 details

In the first season, the Sidemen brought together 10 contestants for a week-long competition in a house filled with both camaraderie and chaos. Challenges ranged from ranking each other on looks to enduring creepy-crawly encounters with snakes, spiders, and rats. These high-stakes moments, combined with a massive $1 million prize pot, captured a global audience.

The group will serve as executive producers for both series, cementing their influence in the world of digital entertainment. The crew released a statement via an article on Netflix's TUDUM, expressing excitement for the new season.

"When we came up with the idea of Inside, we knew we wanted to shake up the game. We all grew up watching reality TV and are big fans of the drama and jeopardy that come with it."

Additionally, they spoke about how they've created a personal format that's recognizable on the internet:

"Combining that with a prize fund and the challenges that our fans know us for, we knew people would be hooked. We are so proud of the first series, and now with Netflix on board for a second season and a US version, this is just the start."

It should be noted that the show's first season will be available to watch on Netflix when the second season rolls out.

In addition to a new season of INSIDE, the Sidemen announced a charity match in 2025.

