xQc claps back at IShowSpeed for insulting his goalkeeping skills before the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match

The 2025 edition of the Sidemen Charity Match is scheduled for Saturday, March 8, at Wembley Stadium in London, marking the first time the event will be held at this iconic venue. The two teams playing are the Sidemen and the YouTube Allstars. The Sidemen Charity Match will feature some new and familiar faces, including streamers Felix "xQc" and Darren "IShowSpeed," who recently had a back-and-forth online.

Essentially, Felix, while live streaming, came across an X clip posted on @IShowSpeedHQ of Darren reacting to xQc's player announcement. For context, Felix has historically played as a goalkeeper for the YouTube Allstars alongside IShowSpeed, who made his first appearance in the 2022 edition of the charity match.

Speed was visibly upset, stating that xQc's goalkeeping prowess has always been lackluster and would negatively impact their team's performance. In reaction, Felix shot back, claiming Speed has no room to talk about his skills as a football player:

"Wait, was he even playing last year brother?... This guy on offense looked like a broken AI. He would run up and down the pitch, without making any curves with the ball, slide-tackling ghost on the pitch, what are you talking about? You're doing nothing!"

Felix seemed to have completely overlooked Speed's presence in the 2023 match, even questioning whether Darren had played at all. He felt that Speed's skills lacked direction and that his gameplay offered little support to the team. Notably, the YouTube Allstars lost 8-5 that year.

"One of the worst goalkeepers": IShowSpeed reacts to xQc playing as a goalkeeper in the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match

Initially, the Sidemen posted a player reveal video of xQc; a compilation of the streamer's viral mishaps during the 2023 charity match. Towards the end of the reveal, the streamer's jersey morphed from the Allstar's red to the Sidemen's black, declaring that Felix would be playing as the goalkeeper for team Sidemen this time around, with a caption stating:

"Welcome to SDMN FC."

Before the morph happened, IShowSpeed was under the impression that he would have Felix playing as goalkeeper on his team again. Dissapointed, he went off against his fellow streamer:

"xQc, goalkeeper, again?! Oh hell nah! And he on YouTube AllStars? Chat, I'm not playin' bro. Oh, hell nah chat... This has probably got to be one of the worst goalkeepers I have ever seen in my life... I think an eight-year-old can play better goalkeeper than X bro, ain't no way he's goalkeeper."

After it was revealed he would be playing for the Sidemen, Darren's face lit up, excited about the switch and not having to deal with any of Felix's mistakes:

"Oh! Hold on! Yes! Yes! I might actually play. This looks better now... see look, now we have a chance. He's on KSI team, he's on Sidemen team, okay... I got clickbaited."

On seeing Speed's joy, xQc clapped back, claiming that the lack of skill from Speed, especially in terms of goal scoring, would make xQc look like a professional goalie:

"Okay, it's over, it's over, game's over, chat. If this is the guy that's going to want the ball, that's going to want it in the box, and try to [score] a goal, it's over. He's gonna make me look like an MVP all-star... like a worldwide warlord."

That being said, it seemed like xQc himself did not know he would be switching teams and expressed apprehension, claiming an ulterior motive was at play:

"Chat they're up to something, I was all happy and sh*t. Chat, they set me up for something. Something's boutta happen, I can tell."

In other news, Twitch streamer Jasontheween asserted that he will serve as the mascot for the 2025 Sidemen Charity football match.

