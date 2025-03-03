xQc vows to become Sidemen Charity Match 2025 MVP after the 2023 disaster

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has made bold claims about his performance at the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2025. Sidemen will be hosting their popular charity football match on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at London's Wembley stadium.

Ad

Several prominent internet personalities and streamers will participate in the sporting event. This includes Kai Cenat, Nicholas "Jynxzi," Roberto "Fanum," Darren "IShowSpeed," and many others.

On March 2, 2025, Sidemen announced on X that xQc will be returning to Sidemen Charity Match following the 2023 disaster. The former Overwatch pro was the goalkeeper for the YouTube All-Stars XI team during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

However, xQc wasn't great between the sticks, with the opposing team scoring eight goals. Furthermore, the French-Canadian personality received a performance rating of only 0.3. xQc eventually posted a message on his Twitch channel's chat room, stating that he was retiring from soccer "permanently."

Ad

Trending

Earlier today, on March 3, 2025, the Twitch streamer responded to Sidemen's X post captioned, "Let the redemption arc begin," saying he intends to be the MVP of the Sidemen Charity Match 2025:

"MVP this year, I’m calling it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hell no!" - IShowSpeed claims xQc is the "worst goalkeeper" while reacting to Sidemen Charity Match 2025's announcement

During a livestream on March 1, 2025, IShowSpeed reacted to Sidemen's announcement of xQc's participation in the charity match. Upon seeing the latter in the YouTube All-Stars XI jersey, the 20-year-old remarked:

"Oh, hell no! xQc is the goalkeeper again? Oh, hell nah! And he's on the YouTube All-Stars? Chat, I'm not playing, bro. Oh, hell no, chat. Like, bro, I've never seen any worse goalkeeper a day in my life, bro. This has to be probably the worst goalkeeper that I have ever seen in a day in my life, chat. Like, I'm not even trolling, chat."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

IShowSpeed went on to say that an eight-year-old could be a "better" goalkeeper than Felix:

"I think an eight-year-old can play better goalkeeper than X, bro. Ain't no way he's the goalkeeper!"

However, when the YouTuber saw xQc had been transferred to the Sidemen FC team, he claimed that the YouTube All-Stars would now have a chance to win this year:

"This looks better. See, look, now we have a chance. He's on KSI's and the Sidemen's team. Okay! Oh, s**t! Okay. All right. I got click-baited."

Ad

As of this writing, it is unclear whether xQc will play as a goalkeeper in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback