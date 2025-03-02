What did HasanAbi say about Rick Scott? Streamer calls out xQc and Asmongold while addressing controversy

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has addressed the community following the recent controversy over his remarks about US Senator Rick Scott. For those unaware, on February 28, 2025, a 21-second video from HasanAbi's livestream surfaced on X, depicting the political commentator's stance on the US Senator and Medicaid fraud:

"If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott! Okay? You wouldn't make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, you wouldn't make him a prominent part of the Republican Party."

Fellow content creators Zack "Asmongold" and Felix "xQc" reacted to the Turkish-American personality's video, with the former OTK (One True King) member claiming that HasanAbi was "advocating to kill" Rick Scott:

"Advocating to kill an elected representative of the government is not good no matter what... it doesn't matter what the perspective is. You can't say that. That's crazy. Totally indefensible. I am shocked, honestly...It's so obviously a call to violence. It's so obvious it's not something you should say."

Meanwhile, xQc described Hasan's comments as "weird":

"I still don't think you should say you could kill somebody. It's just weird. 'Cause they killed the other guy, and what happened to the insurance company? Did it change?"

HasanAbi says he wasn't being "directly mean" to Rick Scott while addressing his controversial comment, responds to Asmongold and xQc

During a livestream on March 1, 2025, HasanAbi addressed the controversy, saying that he was not being "directly mean" to Rick Scott. While speculating that he might get banned from Twitch because of his comments, the streamer stated:

"I wasn't even being directly mean to Rick Scott. What I was saying was like, 'If the Republican Party truly cared about monitoring medical bankruptcy, they would literally apply capital punishment.' Like, if they did. They don't. And he is a world-class medicare fraud guy. So, you can cry about it all day, every day. You can cry about it and try to get me banned for it. Maybe I will get banned for it. Who knows?

The 33-year-old also responded to Asmongold and xQc's reactions in the same livestream:

"'Him (Asmongold) and X were crying about it.' Yeah, they can suck my entire d**k from the back. That's what I think. Okay? 'Asmon said directly that Israel sucks, which is good to hear from him.' Oh, man. Great!"

In other news, HasanAbi recently labeled H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein a "racist," claiming that there was "plenty of evidence" to back up his allegations.

