Why did Deshae Frost get banned on Twitch? Possible reason explored

Popular streamer Deshae Frost has been banned on Twitch. On February 20, 2025, an automated X account, @StreamerBans, notified the online community that the content creator's channel had been suspended for the second time. The update quickly gained traction, eliciting reactions from numerous fans.

While some speculated why Deshae Frost got banned, others believed his controversial antics on the stream resulted in his suspension.

"Bros freakiness got him banned," X user @NidsKikCGE commented.

"he was trying his hardest to get banned," @fentmasterflex remarked.

"Good. His only content is being a h*rny m**get," X user @samboy6666 wrote.

On February 19, 2025, a three-minute-three-second video surfaced on X, in which Frost was seen making sexually suggestive remarks toward a woman during his IRL Twitch livestream. This interaction could be a possible reason for the streamer's second suspension.

However, readers should note that Deshae Frost has not officially revealed why he got banned from the Amazon-owned platform.

Exploring Deshae Frost's actions during his recent IRL livestream that went viral before he received his second Twitch ban

On February 19, 2025, X user @FearedBuck shared a three-minute video from Deshae Frost's IRL livestream prior to his Twitch ban. In it, the content creator interacted with a woman and made sexually suggestive remarks. He said:

"I am not going to lie, b**ch, you look good as f**k! Like, I'll f**k you right now. With your mom? Oh, I'm so sorry! Can I get your number? No? Get some food and s**t? Like, how about that s**t? B**ch, you look good as f**k! I'll f**k you right now, though. No? All right then."

Later, the woman's brother confronted Frost about the remarks he made to her. When the streamer's associate claimed that he played a "prank," the brother said:

"No, you can't be pranking with people like that. That's disrespectful. Some people don't take that s**t. She was with my mom! Do you feel me?"

In response, the 24-year-old stated that he also has a sister and apologized for his actions:

"I'm not trying to be disrespectful. Nah, I feel you! Listen, I got a sister, too. But listen, I got a sister, too, bro! I feel you. I'm telling you, bro, I don't mean no disrespect. I'm just... I don't want your sister. Well, I apologize. No, I'm not touching you."

This is not the first time Deshae Frost has made headlines for controversial reasons. In October 2023, the content creator went viral after he used the N-word during Kai Cenat's jail livestream.

