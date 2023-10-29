"All this stuff is scripted" - Kai Cenat's jail livestream under fire after Deshae Frost says the N-word

Twitch star Kai Cenat's ongoing jail livestream came under fire after YouTuber Deshae Frost said the N-word in front of thousands of viewers. A 10-second clip has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), in which Frost was seen conversing with Cenat. He repeated the racial slur several times, saying:

"No, n****r! N***a. N****roni."

After hearing what Deshae Frost said, the Streamer of the Year attempted to control the situation by remarking:

"Call me Knickerbocker."

Drama Alert on X posted the livestreaming moment, with the caption:

"Kai Cenat might be banned soon... Deshae Frost just said the hard-r on Kai Cenat's prison stream. Do you think he (is) going to get banned?"

While numerous netizens speculated the content creator would not be suspended from Twitch as a result of the incident, X user @TheMacSweaty commented:

"Does anybody seriously care? All this stuff is scripted. They make it so obvious."

"Kai didn't say it himself" - Streaming community speculates whether Kai Cenat would get banned after Deshae Frost says the N-word during jail livestream

Hundreds of netizens have chimed in with their thoughts regarding Kai Cenat's recent livestream. One fan believed the streamer would not get banned because he makes a lot of money for the Amazon-owned platform:

However, another community member stated that the New Yorker could "absolutely" get suspended:

According to X user @TWL12VE, Kai Cenat could not be punished because he did not say the racial slur on the livestream. They added:

"No. First - Kai didn't say it himself, meaning if anything it's a suspension at most. Second - Clearly it was accidental, plus it was said by a Black person, so Twitch won't care. Third - Kai is literally carrying the platform."

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Kai Cenat's "Seven Days In" broadcast premiered on October 27, 2023, and is scheduled to conclude on November 3, 2023. Drew "Druski," Josh "YourRAGE," Offset, Bryson "NLE Choppa," Stokeley "Ski Mask the Slump God," and others are among those who are taking part.