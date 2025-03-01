"It's so obviously a call to violence" - Asmongold and xQc slam HasanAbi over his "kill" remark about US Senator

The ongoing feud between Zack "Asmongold" and Hasan "HasanAbi" has got a new update. The former OTK member took to his stream to react to a clip of Hasan talking about Rick Scott, who is serving as the senior United States senator from Florida. HasanAbi is known for his hot takes in the political sphere. During a recent stream, he said:

"If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott."

Asmongold has previously been vocal about some of Hasan's past statements. His recent one regarding the senator also garnered a strong response from Asmongold, who labeled the situation as a "call to violence."

"Advocating to kill an elected representative of the government is not good no matter what...It doesn't matter what the perspective is. You can't say that. That's crazy. Totally indefensible. I am shocked, honestly...It's so obviously a call to violence. It's so obvious it's not something you should say."

xQc criticizes HasanAbi's controversial comment on US Senator

Asmongold wasn't the only one who had a strong reaction to HasanAbi's comment on Rick Scott. Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" also criticized the statement, referencing the controversial Luigi Mangione case.

"I still don't think you should say you could kill somebody. It's just weird. 'Cause they killed the other guy, and what happened to the insurance company? Did it change? Did the chad's mother or grandfather not being able to afford the bills, did his bills get cleared?"

Asmongold later expanded on his initial reaction to Hasan's comment, stating that the rise of extremism could potentially harm Twitch:

"This rise in extremism and this rise in extremist rhetoric will eventually be very damaging for Twitch because eventually somebody will say something and it is going to get mainstream attention to a degree that it will damage Twitch on a massive level."

This isn't the first time HasanAbi has been called out for his strong takes. For instance, in Ethan Klein's Content Nuke video, he accused Hasan of promoting violence. The allegation stemmed from Hasan posting a meme featuring a DIY gun in response to Senator Tom Cotton's post criticizing Hamas.

Ethan Klein also accused HasanAbi of anti-Semitism and claimed that he defended sexual violence that occurred amid the Palestinian and Israeli conflict.

