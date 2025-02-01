5 biggest allegations Ethan Klein made in his HasanAbi content nuke video

YouTuber and podcast host Ethan Klein took to his H3 Podcast channel, which has 5.7 million subscribers, to drop his much-anticipated content nuke on Hasan "HasanAbi." A content nuke is essentially a video calling out or canceling someone. Klein had teased releasing this video for quite some time. It was finally released on January 31, 2025.

The video is one hour and 43 minutes long and contains various allegations and criticisms against Hasan, Twitch, and other creators. This article will explore five such allegations that Ethan Klein made in his video.

Here are five allegations that Ethan Klein made in his HasanAbi content nuke

1) Ethan Klein accuses HasanAbi of promoting the CCP

Expand Tweet

Trending

One of the allegations presented by Ethan Klein was HasanAbi being a promoter of the Communist Party of China. Being a political issue, it has divisive opinions. The CCP-led government has been accused of "genocide" of the Muslim population. Klein accused Hasan of supporting this:

"Hasan has happily eaten up the Chinese propaganda and has regurgitated it to his mainstream audience? Why is he defending China's genocide of their Muslim population?"

Klein added that Hasan's stance about this particular issue didn't make sense and surmised that he was either getting paid or had the "political complexities of a five-year-old."

2) Ethan Klein calls out HasanAbi's controversial X post

A controversial post shared by HasanAbi (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Ethan Klein also accused HasanAbi over an X post he made in response to a post by U.S. Senator Tom Cotton. Cotton's post criticized Hamas supporters in the U.S. In response, Hasan shared a DIY-style graphic design of a gun.

Klein responded to Hasan's post, claiming that he was essentially encouraging his fans to build a gun themselves and potentially assassinate the senator:

"I genuinely don't know how he didn't land himself in prison for making terroristic threats."

3) Ethan Klein says HasanAbi has been radicalizing liberals

Expand Tweet

Ethan Klein also accused Hasan of seemingly radicalizing liberals and turning them against him. He shared a few clips from Hasan's past streams where he is heard saying that he hates "liberals." It's worth noting that Klein himself identifies as a liberal. He said:

"Settling them into radicalization and turning them against me...did he secretly despise me this whole time and did this man sit next to me for two years and pretend to be my friend?"

Ethan Klein and Hasan used to co-host the Leftovers podcast on the H3 Podcast channel. The show has been on hiatus since 2023 following their feud over clashing views on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

4) Ethan Klein calls out Frogan and Twitch

Frogan faced a lot of backlash following her comments against the US Military (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Another creator Ethan Klein called out during his Content Nuke video was Morgan "Frogan." Frogan is a Twitch streamer and a former moderator for Hasan. Back in October, she made a controversial remark about the U.S. military, stating that she hoped they get PTSD.

Essentially, he accused Twitch of not taking strict action against her and alleged that the platform was promoting antisemitism and violence towards veterans:

"The smug defiance Frogan is showing is only because she knows that Twitch will do nothing to moderate her despite veterans being classified as a protected group in Twitch's own community guidelines."

5) Ethan Klein says Twitch is shielding Hasan

Expand Tweet

Ethan Klein also accused Twitch of seemingly protecting HasanAbi, one of its biggest political streamers. Hasan has previously faced criticism for creating content with individuals like Houthi Pirate. This was a point of contention for Klein, who called out Twitch for not taking a stand against it.

He parodied a segment where he pretended to be Twitch, treating Hasan with extra special care, insinuating that the platform was profiting off him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback