Ethan Klein apologizes for platforming HasanAbi in much-awaited YouTube "Content Nuke" and calls him "sociopathic"

The H3H3 podcast's Ethan Klein released his "Content Nuke" about "HasanAbi" Piker on January 31, 2025. The YouTube video, titled Content Nuke - Hasan Piker, is over an hour and a half long and has gone viral among political streaming circles on Twitch and beyond. Shorter clips featuring Klein's criticism of the content creator have gained significant attention on social media platforms like X.

In one clip shared by @DramaAlert on X, Klein apologized for platforming HasanAbi in the Leftovers podcast, which the two used to co-host. He also insinuated that the political commentator had been radicalizing viewers:

"Regardless of his beliefs, that broke my trust in him, and I pretty much ended the show immediately. And I felt guilty for my participation in mainstreaming Hasan. And for that, I apologize. I should have done more research and I should have looked more deeply into who I was getting in bed with before they gave me Chlamydia."

Ethan Klein insinuates that HasanAbi had been manipulating him during the Leftovers Podcast days

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi had been friends for quite some time, especially since they once co-hosted the Leftovers podcast. However, they eventually suspended the podcast due to their differing views on Israel and Palestine after the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Since then, the two internet personalities have been indirectly feuding for over a year, taking shots at each other's politics. Klein had been hinting that he would release a "Content Nuke" on YouTube to expose his former co-host, and it was finally released on January 31, 2025.

Around the 23-minute mark of the video, Klein addressed how the pair's political views had started to diverge. He even insinuated that HasanAbi was a "Trojan Horse" who had only agreed to be on the Leftovers podcast to radicalize and turn Klein's audience against him:

"Had I been duped? Was Hasan presenting a Trojan Horse to my community? Where he was a left-leaning Democrat like myself and as he said in the previous video, was funneling them into radicalization and turning them against me?"

Timestamp 0:22:58

Klein went on to play several clips of HasanAbi talking about hating on liberals. In the voice-over, he claimed that the streamer was a sociopath who could have been manipulating him "this whole time" and may not have been his friend:

"I learned how much he hates liberals. Did he secretly despise me this whole time? Did this man sit next to me for two years and pretend to be my friend? What else is someone this sociopathic capable of? Was I being manipulated this whole time?"

Here is a timeline of the entire HasanAbi and Ethan Klein feud that started in October 2023 and led to the recent video.

