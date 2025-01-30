Ethan Klein and HasanAbi's feud: Timeline of events

YouTuber and podcast host Ethan Klein (known for his H3 Podcast) and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker aka "HasanAbi" are no strangers to feuds. Those who have followed the drama will know the two individuals were colleagues at one point. However, things have turned sour over the past year or so, leading to them having a fallout.

This article will examine the feud between the two creators and what they've said over this heated period.

When did Ethan Klein and HasanAbi start feuding?

The relationship between Ethan Klein and HasanAbi started showing cracks around October 2023. Notably, the two previously co-hosted the Leftovers podcast, which Klein announced would end or go on a hiatus. This was due to their conflicting opinions on the Gaza-Israel situation:

Trending

"I don't want to talk about this conflict anymore, really at all, ever. And I am frankly also thinking about putting, uh, something that I also need to talk to Hasan. I do feel like I am going to likely pause Leftovers for the time being. You know what I mean?"

Expand Tweet

Ethan Klein also called him out for not "moderating" his chat:

"I'm f**king shocked that you don't care what people in your chat are saying...Don't you moderate? How can you be surprised when your Discord is literally full of f**king freaks."

Hasan responded by stating that he can not constantly monitor his community:

"There is only so much I can do if you're making that argument. You know that, right? At a certain point, you're an adult, and the words that you're saying are going to be perceived by people in a certain way. I can't constantly tell my community to shut the f**k up. Which, I have and I think they should."

September 2024: Ethan Klein takes shots at Frogan and HasanAbi

Another instance of their feud was when Klein took an implicit shot at HasanAbi and his community when criticizing another Twitch steamer and a former moderator of Hasan — Morgan "Frogan."

Both Hasan and Frogan are known for their pro-Palestinian stances. For Klein, who comes from the Jewish community, this has been a sensitive topic. In an Instagram story targeting Frogan and Hasan, he wrote:

"She is an official representative of Hasan's community and the pressure should be on her to behave better and not make his entire community look bad. I also blame Hasan for continually hand-waving her horrific behavior."

Ethan Klein takes shots at Frogan and HasanAbi (Image via Instagram/@h3h3podcast)

October 2024: Ethan Klein criticizes HasanAbi for his takes on Israel

During an H3 Podcast episode titled Dan Clancy Must Resign As Twitch CEO - H3 Show #69, Ethan Klein criticized HasanAbi.

"What's crazy is that there is nobody on the entire platform to call him (HasanAbi) out. Nobody. They've all been banned. There's not a single dissenting voice with his f**king straight-up radical, anti-American, antisemitic, pro-China, pro-Russia, pro-terrorism takes. This is fringe, psychotic sh*t that is not normal."

In the same podcast, Ethan claimed that Hasan had told him to speak to other Jewish people from an "approved list of Jews."

"No other minority group have you told to 'just move on.' I can't tip-toe around this. I f**king despise how Hasan keeps telling me what I need to do is go talk to other Jewish people that are on his approved list of Jews that can actually talk to you. I'm f**king sick of this sh*t. It would never be of another race that he would say that."

October 2024: Ethan's wife Hila Klein critical of HasanAbi's stance

HasanAbi has faced criticism in the past for his polarizing takes on the Gaza-Israel conflict. For example, in early 2024, U.S. Congressman Ritchie Torres shared a clip captured the streamer saying:

"Doesn't matter. Doesn't matter if f**king rapes happened on October 7th. Like, it doesn't change the dynamic for me even this much. So, that's the other part of this problem that many people that can't contend with. Like... the Palestinian resistance is not perfect."

Expand Tweet

During a podcast in October 2024, Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, also voiced criticism, particularly in light of the above statement. She said:

"One personal feeling that I have had with Hasan that I can't get past is his dismissiveness of the rapes that happened. He acts like they didn't happen. Acting like rapes didn't happen. He just chuckles when people bring it up."

January 2025: Ethan Klein targets HasanAbi during LA wildfires

Ethan Klein also took some implicit jabs at HasanAbi while discussing the recent LA wildfires. In an Instagram story update, Klein mockingly suggested that Hasan probably wants his computer to burn down:

"Outside our window. It's (the fire) close but we are safe for now and the wind is blowing away from us. Hasan for sure hoping the fire takes out my computer."

On January 20, during an H3 Podcast episode, Ethan Klein stated that he was planning to drop a "content nuke" on HasanAbi:

"Yeah, my video's coming along. I gotta tell you guys I'm on the home stretch. Definitely coming out next week."

Listen to what Ethan had to say about Hasan by clicking here

It's fair to say that HasanAbi has yet to respond directly to the controversy. The majority of the feud has been initiated by Ethan Klein, who has not yet released his promised video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback