Ethan Klein and his wife Hila Klein accused of being "nasty" to their employee during an H3 Podcast episode

Ethan Klein and his wife, Hila Klein, have garnered attention on social media for controversial reasons. On August 29, 2024, a two-minute-nine-second video was posted on the r/h3snark and r/YouTubeDrama subreddits. In it, Ethan and Hila Klein appeared to get upset at one of their employees, after they seemingly hit the wrong button during an episode of the H3 Podcast.

Ethan Klein was heard saying:

"What are you doing? It's making it so awkward and terrible! (The employee responds, 'I'm sorry. I'm not...') Just like... this is what I'm talking about when it always like... like, bro!"

Meanwhile, Hila Klein remarked:

"What are you doing?! We need to get home for our kids!"

With over 780 netizens commenting on the respective threads on the aforementioned subreddits, the moderator of the r/h3snark subreddit gave context about the "button" that the employee accidentally pressed during the podcast episode:

"Ethan purchased a $20,000 live stream disruptor 'button' last year. It's a livestream lag that can block part of the livestream at the push of a button so he can stop the obnoxious things he says from being public. It was bought to help him avoid getting canceled/prevent the show from losing more sponsors after saying he hopes Ben Shapiro gets gassed first in the next holocaust. Today, it glitched and let audio that was supposed to be blocked go through," wrote Redditor u/h3snarkmodteam.

Redditor u/LazyReserve1148 wondered why the H3 Podcast host was being "so rude" to his employee:

"Why is he being so rude, does he think he's the only person ever to have a life outside of work while his work is sitting in front of a camera for three hours a few times a week? It feels so hostile for no reason at all and it was supposed to be off camera, no wonder he has no f**king friends, 100% he b**ches everyone out this way when he thinks no one's listening," commented Redditor u/LazyReserve1148.

As of this writing, neither Ethan Klein nor Hila Klein have responded to the backlash.

Ethan Klein was recently accused of being "super insensitive" while discussing a sensitive topic

On August 17, 2024, a video of Ethan Klein surfaced on Reddit, in which he commented on a netizen's story about their sexual assault involving a YouTuber. However, his reaction was met with criticism, as the netizen who shared their story accused the internet personality of being "super insensitive" while discussing it.

