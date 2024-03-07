"I think you're re**rded" - Sneako reveals Ethan Klein invited him to H3 Podcast for a debate, gives his response

On March 6, 2024, controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" leaked private DMs with the H3 Podcast on his official X Community. In the message he received, H3 Podcast stated that their host, Ethan Klein, had invited him to participate in a debate. Here's what the direct message read:

"Hey! Our host, Ethan Klein, would like to invite you onto the show for a debate. Please let me know if this sounds like..."

The permanently banned YouTuber shared a 13-second video to respond to Ethan Klein earlier today (March 7, 2024):

"Hey, Ethan Klein. I'll do your podcast whenever you fat f**k! As soon as you get down and do ten pushups. You think I'm stupid? I think you're r**rded. You don't even know how to be happy without serotonin pills. Do ten (pushups), I'll do your podcast whenever."

"He's falling off and he needs us" - Sneako accepts Ethan Klein's invitation, claims he would "absolutely destroy" him in a debate

Sneako responded to Ethan Klein's invitation to the H3 Podcast for a debate during a March 7, 2024 Rumble livestream. He reacted to a video in which the YouTuber said:

"It's got to be easy to debate. I'd love to debate Sneako."

The 25-year-old responded:

"I accept Ethan Decline. You fat f**k! I told you to do ten pushups, but I don't think you could do it. I think that doesn't make a lot of sense that you want me to come on your podcast and debate because I would absolutely destroy you. If you're not going to do ten pushups, which I know you can't do..."

Referring to H3 Podcast as a "failing" project, the streamer remarked:

"There's a lot of things I want to say, Ethan Decline. It could be like, 'Oh, okay, if you want me to come on your failing podcast because there's a lot of your fans started to realize you're a Zionist.'"

Sneako went on to say that Klein was "falling off" and that he "needed" him:

"So he's falling off and he needs us!"

Following a brief disruption, he said:

"But yeah, I accept, Ethan Decline. I feel bad that your podcast is falling off and you need me, a canceled creator. And you have access to all the platforms that I don't have and you're falling off so bad, and you're losing your audience because your they/them blue-haired people are also on the same side as us."

At the time of writing, Ethan Klein had not responded to Sneako's conditions for a debate.