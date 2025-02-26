HBO's Who is Luigi Mangione: Everything you need to know about the controversial figure

The documentary film Who is Luigi Mangione? aired on Investigation Discovery on February 17, 2025. Following its broadcast on the channel, the documentary was made available on HBO-affiliated Max and other streaming platforms.

Who is Luigi Mangione? chronicles the life of Mangione, the prime accused in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The documentary delves into his life and tries to understand his mindset based on his past behavior. It also seeks to rationalize his possible actions by examining his experiences with the healthcare system.

Additionally, Who is Luigi Mangione? highlights the public's response to the incident and emphasizes the need for a deeper understanding of the case. It attempts to achieve the latter through conversations with experts from various fields.

Everything there is to know about Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione recently attended a State Court hearing on February 22, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Luigi Mangione was born to parents Louis and Kathleen Zannino Mangione in Towson, Maryland, on May 6, 1998. He attended Gilman School and completed his college education at the University of Pennsylvania. After getting his university degree, Mangione briefly worked for TrueCar.

On December 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, was shot and killed near the entrance of the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. At the time of the incident, the only information available to the public was that the suspect was a white male wearing a mask.

Following the incident, the suspect's image was widely circulated in the media. This drew the attention of many and sparked conversations surrounding the incident. While many condemned the act of killing, some individuals surprisingly expressed support for the suspect's actions. They justified their stance by citing the alleged degradation of the United States healthcare system that has impacted several people.

Who is Luigi Mangione? does a case study of Luigi Mangione, the prime convict in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson (Image via Getty)

On December 9, 2024, Luigi Mangione was arrested by police after a McDonald's employee reported that he resembled the description of the person responsible for Thompson's murder. Officers apprehended him at the restaurant. Further investigations allegedly revealed additional similarities between Mangione and the shooter, which helped authorities confirm his identity.

The police reportedly discovered a 3D-printed gun and a 3D-printed suppressor, which were believed to have been used in the shooting. Additionally, authorities found a fake driver's license while searching Mangione, which identified him as Mark Rosario. They alleged that this was the same name that was used by Thompson's shooter when he checked into a hotel in Manhattan.

Following his arrest, Luigi Mangione's right to seek bail was redacted. He was presented in court and was indicted on multiple state charges, including first-degree murder. He did not plead guilty to any of them. By December 19, 2024, Mangione was indicted on eleven New York state charges and four federal charges.

Since then, Mangione has appeared in court several times, his latest sighting being on February 22, 2025. While the case progressed a little, with both sides providing evidence to support their claims, nothing concrete happened during Friday's trial. This implies that the people will have to wait for some time to hear the case verdict.

How to watch Who is Luigi Mangione?

As previously mentioned, Who is Luigi Mangione? was aired on Investigation Discovery. Following its airing on the channel, the documentary was made available on Max, where interested viewers can watch the show with a subscription.

Additionally, Who is Luigi Mangione? is also available on Philo, Fubo, and DirecTV. All of these services come with a free trial and give access to a wide range of content.

Who is Luigi Mangione? is currently streaming across multiple platforms.

