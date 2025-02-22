5 documentaries to watch if you liked Who Is Luigi Mangione?

Who Is Luigi Mangione? is a special documentary on ID that chronicles the life of infamous alleged killer Luigi Mangione, who is on trial for killing United HealthCare CEO Brian Thompson. The movie involves Mangione's writings and social media posts to look into his psyche and his fervent beliefs.

The documentary offers a comprehensive look into the mind of Luigi, along with the events that happened before the murder took place. The movie also focuses on the amount of public support Luigi received after his alleged shooting. Viewers who enjoyed the movie can check the list below for some other documentaries that revolve around murderers and serial killers.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here solely belong to the author.

The Menendez Brothers, Capturing the Killer Nurse, and other documentaries like Who Is Luigi Mangione?

1) Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder (Hulu)

Still from Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder (Image via Hulu)

Viewers who liked Who Is Luigi Mangione? must watch this similar documentary film about the famed killer who took down a pharmaceutical CEO. The documentary focuses on Luigi and the United HealthCare CEO, Brian Thompson, and their lives.

The movie starts by documenting the high-profile search for the suspect until the law authorities catch Luigi. It has interviews with FBI profilers and ABC investigative reporters and is a thrilling watch into the mind of the alleged killer who captured the pulse of a nation.

2) The Menendez Brothers (Netflix)

Directed by Alejandro Hartmann, this true crime documentary movie is about the life of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their authoritative parents in 1989. The documentary features an interview with the brothers, and the movie went viral as it questioned the veracity of the conviction.

The movie focuses on the lives of the brothers who claimed that their father was abusive, and the two brothers give their statements through audio interviews in jail. Like Who Is Luigi Mangione? the movie focuses on a hyped pair of convicted killers who were able to turn public opinion in their favor.

3) American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix)

Directed by Jenny Popplewell, this true crime documentary is about the infamous Watts family murders, which consisted of Shanann and her two daughters. The show is gritty and heartbreaking as it reveals that Shanann's husband, Chris Watts, was the man behind the murders and had killed his family in cold blood because of an affair.

The documentary features archival footage, social media posts, law enforcement recordings, and text messages. Like Who Is Luigi Mangione? this movie is a gripping documentary about a famous murderer. It questions the truth behind the perfect American family.

4) Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Netflix)

Still from Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Michael Harte, this British documentary film revolves around the life of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen. The show uncovers Nilsen's life and how he committed his crimes. It features first-hand accounts of audiotapes, which were recorded when he was in jail.

The movie is scary and intriguing, and it combines archive footage and interviews with people who have worked on Nilsen. It also offers a detailed reenactment of his crimes. Like Who Is Luigi Mangione? the documentary is about one of the most notorious criminals in popular media.

5) Capturing the Killer Nurse (Netflix)

Still from Capturing the Killer Nurse (Image via Netflix)

Based on the book by Charles Graeber, this true crime documentary movie is about serial killer Charles Cullen. Directed by Tim Travers Hawkins, the documentary focuses on how investigators were able to catch Cullen, who confessed to killing multiple people while working in hospitals and a nursing home.

The film is chilling and suspenseful and chronicles the life of Cullen and like Who Is Luigi Mangione? it tries to get into the brain of murderer Cullen and the reasons for his crimes.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a documentary of their liking.

