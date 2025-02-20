7 docuseries like Netflix’s American Murder: Gabby Petito

American Murder: Gabby Petito is one of the newest additions to Netflix’s ever-growing collection of documentaries. Released on February 17, 2025, the docuseries offers a deep dive into the case of Gabby Petito, who went missing back in 2021. She had been documenting her journey across the United States with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a converted camper van on social media.

Ad

Containing three episodes in total, American Murder: Gabby Petito contains insightful interviews with friends and family. In addition to that, it also brings to light text messages, bodycam footage and more, that showcases things between the couple weren't as rosy and perfect as depicted on social media.

Like American Murder: Gabby Petito, there are other docuseries, mentioned on this list, that are also engrossing and thought-provoking.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Fatal Attraction and six other docuseries like American Murder: Gabby Petito that are moving and impactful

1) The Staircase (2004)

Like American Murder: Gabby Petito, this show keeps viewers engaged from start to finish (Image via Netflix)

In American Murder: Gabby Petito, the audience can't help but wonder what actually happened on the day of the incident. The same curiosity also pops up when people think about the Kathleen Peterson case, which is covered in detail in Netflix's The Staircase. As Kathleen was the wife of Michael Peterson, the well-known novelist, the news of her death made headlines.

Ad

Kathleen passed away after falling down the stairs. It looked like an accidental death at first but the autopsy revealed that she had been beaten with a weapon. Peterson soon became the primary suspect. Containing 13 episodes in total, the docuseries not only covers the investigation but also Peterson's arrest and subsequent trial.

Like American Murder: Gabby Petito, the case in The Staircase is far from straightforward and contains plenty of twists that make it hard for the viewer to come to a satisfying conclusion about what could have happened. Another thing the show does well is to raise poignant questions about the transparency and impartiality of the justice system.

Ad

Where to watch: The Staircase can be viewed on Netflix.

2) Fatal Attraction (2013)

This docuseries explores complicated cases involving couples (Image via TV One)

American Murder: Gabby Petito feels immersive because it includes insight from multiple credible sources. The same is also the biggest draw of Fatal Attraction containing 15 seasons and 443 episodes. The episodes focus on dangerous and abusive relationships and the crimes committed by a partner.

Ad

This docuseries is formatted in such a way that voiceover and interviews work in tandem to present the full picture. It contains accounts of people who are closely connected with the cases which include family, friends, law enforcement officers, lawyers and more.

Fatal Attraction, unlike American Murder: Gabby Petito, covers lesser-known cases that viewers may not have heard about but that doesn't mean that they don't deserve to be told. The writers also deserve credit for doing their research to find exciting cases every season that will keep the viewers interested.

Ad

Where to watch: Episodes of Fatal Attraction can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Plex.

3) Married with Secrets (2016)

The married couples in this series don't get their happily-ever-afters (Image via Discovery+)

American Murder: Gabby Petito makes it clear that couples who appear perfect on the outside may have a lot of unsettling secrets underneath the surface. The same aspect also comes through in Married with Secrets containing two seasons and 18 episodes.

Ad

This engrossing docuseries covers different cases wherein married couples spiral in a downward direction that leads to dangerous consequences. The visual recreations of the crimes in question really help the audience understand the motivations of the perpetrators involved.

Like in American Murder: Gabby Petito, viewers can see picture-perfect relationships crumbling right in front of their eyes in Married with Secrets.

Where to watch: Married with Secrets is available on Max, Discovery+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Ad

4) My Lover My Killer (2021)

This docuseries, like American Murder: Gabby Petito, focuses on love gone sour (Image via Netflix)

Like Petito and Laundrie's volatile relationship in American Murder: Gabby Petito, My Lover My Killer also brings to light cases wherein obsessive lovers take their grudges way too far and end up hurting loved ones. Containing three seasons and 26 episodes, this British docuseries is a must-watch for true crime fans.

Ad

Like American Murder: Gabby Petito, My Lover My Killer features interviews and testimonies from police officers who were in charge of the investigations along with close friends and family of the victims.

The well-made docuseries will leave an impact on viewers because it shares emotional tales of romance gone wrong. It is also unfortunate that most of the victims were killed in the prime of their lives.

Where to watch: My Lover My Killer can be streamed on Netflix.

Ad

5) American Murder: Laci Peterson (2024)

This show thrives on a fast-paced narrative backed by thorough research (Image via Netflix)

Like Pepito's case in American Murder: Gabby Petito, the case featured in American Murder: Laci Peterson also received plenty of media attention. Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant when she went missing in 2002. Friends and family put in a lot of effort and time to find her.

Ad

Eventually, when her body was found, signs pointed to her husband, Scott Peterson. Even though Scott continues to claim that he didn't have anything to do with Laci's murder, it is hard to come to a firm verdict because of all the conflicting evidence and opinions.

It boasts a mix of fresh interviews and old archival footage which covers all the bases. Containing three episodes, this docuseries does a good job of making sure that both sides of the argument get ample screen time so that viewers can come to their own conclusions.

Ad

Where to watch: American Murder: Laci Peterson is available on Netflix.

6) American Nightmare (2024)

This case was widely covered by news agencies (Image via Netflix)

American Murder: Gabby Petito is engrossing because the case has multiple layers and the same is the case with the investigation covered in American Nightmare. Containing three episodes, this docuseries covers the case of Denise Huskins who was kidnapped in March of 2015 from her own home.

Ad

The police immediately focused their attention on her boyfriend Aaron Quinn but when she comes back on her own, things start to get complicated. One of the best things about this series is that there are no unnecessary fillers that distract the viewer from the main topic.

Like American Murder: Gabby Petito, American Nightmare brings to light lesser-known information that gives viewers more clarity on the case which made headlines back in 2015. It also raises pertinent questions about the way law enforcement officers handle suspects and victims of serious crimes.

Ad

Where to watch: American Nightmare is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Worst Ex Ever (2024)

Like American Murder: Gabby Petito, Worst Ex Ever features insightful interviews (Image via Netflix)

One of the biggest takeaways from American Murder: Gabby Petito has to be the consequences of being in an abusive relationship. Worst Ex Ever, containing four episodes, also portrays toxic relationships that resulted in torture, violence and even death.

Ad

Each episode tackles a different case involving different individuals, all of whom have been affected by vicious lovers and partners. The format of the docuseries that combines testimonies, recorded footage and reenactments help the viewer become immersed in the harrowing experiences of the victims.

The show is particularly thought-provoking because it sheds light on the way police deal with victims of domestic violence. It is certainly unfortunate to see that the law and order system that has been created to protect the innocent can sometimes work against them in times of need.

Ad

Where to watch: Episodes of Worst Ex Ever are available on Netflix.

These riveting docuseries, like American Murder: Gabby Petito, bring forth complicated and interesting cases that will give viewers plenty to think about.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback