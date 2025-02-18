The harrowing true story behind American Murder: Gabby Petito, explained 

American Murder: Gabby Petito is a new three-part Netflix docuseries that revisits the 2021 disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito, whose case gained nationwide attention. Petito, a 22-year-old aspiring travel vlogger, had been documenting a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie when she suddenly stopped posting.

Ad

According to Netflix's Tudum (February 15, 2025), Laundrie returned alone to his parents’ home in Florida on September 1, 2021, refusing to answer questions about Petito’s whereabouts.

The case intensified when Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on September 19, with an autopsy ruling her death a homicide by strangulation reported by People on February 16, 2025.

Laundrie, named a person of interest, disappeared days later and was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities recovered a note in which he admitted to killing Petito as per The Cinemaholic, February 17, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

American Murder: Gabby Petito not only revisits the tragic case but also exposes the stark contrast between Gabby’s curated social media presence and the reality of her turbulent relationship. By weaving together real texts, footage, and testimonies, American Murder: Gabby Petito highlights how digital storytelling played a crucial role in unraveling the truth behind her disappearance.

On August 30, 2021, Brian returned to Florida alone, using Gabby’s debit card for gas and transferring $700 from her account as per American Murder: Gabby Petito

Ad

The American Murder: Gabby Petito docuseries explores the troubling sequence of events leading up to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and the aftermath of her murder.

According to Netflix’s Tudum (February 15, 2025), Brian Laundrie drove back to Florida alone on August 30, 2021, using Gabby’s debit card to pay for gas and transferring $700 from her account. The transaction included a memo that read:

“Goodbye Brian, I’ll never ask you for anything again,” raising further suspicion about Gabby’s whereabouts.

Ad

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old aspiring travel vlogger, had been documenting a cross-country trip with Laundrie for her social media and YouTube channel. Their road trip began on July 2, 2021, but by late August, Gabby stopped communicating regularly with her family, and her last known location was in Wyoming.

People (February 16, 2025) reports that surveillance footage from August 27 captured the couple at a Whole Foods store in Jackson, Wyoming, marking Gabby’s last known sighting.

Ad

Tensions in their relationship had surfaced earlier. On August 12, Moab police in Utah responded to a 911 call reporting a physical altercation between Gabby and Brian. When authorities pulled them over, both had visible injuries.

However, after interviewing them separately, officers determined Gabby was the aggressor and instructed them to spend the night apart as per Netflix’s Tudum, February 15, 2025. Despite this intervention, they soon resumed their trip.

Ad

By September 1, Brian returned to his parents' home in North Port, Florida, without Gabby. He refused to speak to authorities, and his parents directed investigators to their lawyer instead. As Gabby’s family grew increasingly desperate for answers, they reported her missing on September 11, triggering a nationwide search reported by The Cinemaholic on February 17, 2025.

On September 19, her remains were discovered at the Spread Creek camping area in Wyoming. A medical examiner determined she had been manually strangled, suffering blunt force trauma before her death according to People, February 16, 2025.

Ad

Meanwhile, public scrutiny turned toward Brian Laundrie, who had been named a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance. As speculation mounted, his parents reported him missing on September 17, claiming he had left for a hike days earlier and never returned.

Ad

A large-scale manhunt ensued in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. On October 20, authorities located Brian’s skeletal remains, along with a notebook in which he admitted to killing Gabby as per The Cinemaholic, February 17, 2025. His death was determined to be the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The American Murder: Gabby Petito series also delves into the legal battles that followed. Gabby’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laundries, alleging they knew about their son’s involvement in Gabby’s murder and withheld information from investigators.

Ad

Court documents reveal that on August 29, Brian had frantically called his parents, telling them “Gabby’s gone” and requesting legal help as per People, February 16, 2025.

The lawsuit also claimed that Roberta Laundrie wrote a letter to Brian stating:

“If you need to dispose of a body, I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags,” which she later dismissed as a poor attempt at humour (The Cinemaholic, February 17, 2025).

Ad

In February 2024, the lawsuit was settled privately, preventing it from going to trial. Before that, in November 2022, a judge had already awarded Gabby’s mother $3 million in a separate lawsuit against Brian’s estate, noted on People, February 16, 2025. Beyond the investigation, American Murder: Gabby Petito highlights how social media played a critical role in bringing public attention to the case.

American Murder: Gabby Petito is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback