Why is Gabby Petito's murder so widely covered? Exploring the case that turned into a true-crime phenomenon

Gabby Petito’s murder became one of the most widely covered true-crime cases, fueled by a combination of media attention, social media sleuthing, and public engagement. On July 2, 2021, she set out on a road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, intending to document their travels on YouTube.

However, on September 1, Laundrie returned home alone, leading to a highly publicized investigation that ended with Petito’s remains being discovered in Wyoming. According to Rolling Stone (February 17, 2025), TikTok’s true crime community played a key role in spreading awareness, with users analyzing her last-known movements and speculating about possible connections to other crimes.

The case sparked debates about "Missing White Woman Syndrome," a term describing media bias in missing person coverage. As People (November 29, 2024) reported, Joe Petito launched the Faces of the Missing TV series to highlight underreported cases involving marginalized communities.

The Netflix docuseries American Murder: Gabby Petito, released on February 17, 2025, examines Gabby Petito’s disappearance, the social media frenzy surrounding the case, and its impact on digital crime investigations.

What is "Missing White Woman Syndrome" and how is it linked to Gabby Petito’s case?

The term "Missing White Woman Syndrome" refers to the alleged disproportionate media attention given to missing or murdered white women compared to cases involving people of color. The phenomenon became a focal point during the extensive coverage of Petito’s disappearance in 2021.

According to People (November 29, 2024), Joe Petito, Gabby’s father, initially rejected the term but later acknowledged it.

"You start looking at stories that go mainstream, and they always seem to look the same," he stated, emphasizing the need for equal attention to all missing persons cases."

Media response to Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Gabby Petito memorials (Image via Getty)

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie embarked on a road trip across the U.S. on July 2, 2021, documenting their experiences on social media. However, on September 1, Laundrie returned home alone, and Petito was reported missing shortly after.

The case quickly gained traction, with news outlets covering every development and social media users launching their investigations. As Rolling Stone (February 17, 2025) reported, TikTok played a crucial role in spreading awareness, with users analyzing footage, tracking their last-known locations, and speculating about Laundrie’s involvement.

The search for Gabby Petito ended on September 19, when authorities discovered her remains in Grand Teton National Park. A month later, on October 21, Laundrie’s body was found in a Florida nature reserve, along with a notebook in which he admitted responsibility for Petito’s murder as per Rolling Stone, February 17, 2025.

The aftermath and shift in true crime narratives

In response to the overwhelming media focus on Petito’s case, Joe Petito sought to use the attention to advocate for other missing persons. He launched Faces of the Missing, a television series aimed at amplifying cases that typically receive little national coverage according to People, November 29, 2024.

The initiative aligns with a broader push to address racial disparities in media reporting of missing individuals.

Meanwhile, the case also influenced the way true crime communities operate online. In the years following Petito’s murder, social media sleuthing has led to both breakthroughs and ethical concerns.

Rolling Stone noted that during the University of Idaho murders in 2022, amateur detectives falsely accused multiple people, leading to harassment and legal threats (February 17, 2025).

Gabby Petito’s story remains a defining example of how true crime coverage, public involvement, and digital investigations intersect, raising critical discussions about media bias, investigative ethics, and the power of social media in solving cases.

